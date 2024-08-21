Scoreboard – August 21, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Invitational, Baylor vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio

Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

High school, non-league: Mountain Vista (Colo.) at Pearl City, 5 p.m.; Punahou II at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Invitational, Portland vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio

Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

UH SCHEDULES

Women’s soccer

(Record 1-1)

Thu., Aug. 15 vs. Ga. Southern W, 3-2

Sun., Aug. 18 vs. Utah State L, 0-3

Today vs. Baylor 7 p.m.

Thursday vs. Portland 7 p.m.

Thu., Aug. 29 vs. Air Force 7 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 1 vs. No. Dakota St. 4 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 5 at Seattle 4 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 8 at E. Washington 10 a.m.

Thu., Sept. 12 at Portland St. 3 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 19 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 22 vs. Hawaii Pacific 4 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 26 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 3 at CS Northridge! 4 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 4 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 10 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 13 at UC Irvine! 3 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 20 vs. UC Riverside! TBD

Thu., Oct. 24 at Cal Poly! 4 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 27 at UCSB! 2 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 31 vs. Long Beach St.! 7 p.m.

!—Big West game

FOOTBALL

Saturday vs. Delaware State 6 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 31 vs. UCLA 1:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 14 at Sam Houston 1 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Northern Iowa 6 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 5 at San Diego State! 2 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Boise State! 5 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 19 at Washington State TBD

Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Nevada! 6 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 2 at Fresno State! 1 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 9 vs. UNLV! 4 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 16 at Utah State! 10 a.m.

Sat., Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico! 6 p.m.

!—Mountain West game

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Girls Varsity III

Tuesday

Hanalani def. La Pietra 25-8, 25-8, 25-5

St. Andrew’s def. Christian Academy 25-23,

17-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE

12-U World Series

At Williamsport, Pa.

U.S. BRACKET: Great Lakes Region

(Hinsdale, Ill.); Metro Region (Staten Island, N.Y.); Mid-Atlantic Region (Newtown, Pa.); Midwest Region (Sioux Falls, S.D.);

Mountain Region (Henderson, Nev.);

New England Region (Salem, N.H.);

Northwest Region (Puyallup, Wash.); Southeast Region (Lake Mary, Fla.);

Southwest Region (Boerne, Texas);

West Region (Central East Maui, Wailuku).

INTERNATIONAL BRACKET:

Asia-Pacific Region (Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei); Australia Region (Sydney, New South Wales); Canada Region (Surrey, British Columbia); Caribbean Region (Santa Cruz, Aruba); Cuba Region (Santa Clara); Europe-Africa Region (Brno, Czech Republic); Japan Region (Tokyo); Latin America Region (Barquisimeto, Venezuela); Mexico Region (Matamoros); Puerto Rico Region (Guayama).

Times HST

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Game 1 — Matamoros, Mexico 2, Santa

Cruz, Aruba 0

Game 2 — Central East Maui 3,

Salem, N.H. 1

Game 3 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei 8,

Surrey, British Columbia 0

Game 4 — Lake Mary, Fla. 2, Sioux Falls,

S.D. 1

Thursday, Aug. 15

Game 5 — Tokyo 11, Guayama, Puerto

Rico 0, 4 inn.

Game 6 — Henderson, Nev. 9, Staten

Island, N.Y. 1

Game 7 — Santa Clara, Cuba 4, Brno,

Czech Republic 1

Game 8 — Boerne, Texas 9, Newtown, Pa. 0

Friday, Aug. 16

Game 9 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 10,

Matamoros, Mexico 0, 4 inn.

Game 10 — Central East Maui 5,

Hinsdale, Ill. 0

Game 11 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei

11, Sydney, New South Wales 0, 5 inn.

Game 12 — Lake Mary, Fla. 6, Puyallup,

Wash. 1

Saturday, Aug. 17

Game 13 — Surrey, British Columbia 12,

Guayama, Puerto Rico 5

Game 14 — Staten Island, N.Y. 6, Sioux

Falls, S.D. 3

Game 15 — Santa Cruz, Aruba 8, Brno,

Czech Republic 3

Game 16 — Newtown, Pa. 5, Salem, N.H. 0

Sunday, Aug. 18

Game 17 — Staten Island, N.Y. 4, Hinsdale,

Ill. 0

Game 18 — Matamoros, Mexico 8, Surrey,

British Columbia 0

Game 19 — Newtown, Pa. 12, Puyallup,

Wash. 2, 4 inn.

Game 20 — Santa Cruz, Aruba 11,

Sydney, New South Wales 0, 4 inn. (game

completed Monday, Aug. 19).

Monday, Aug. 19

Game 21 — Tokyo 2, Barquisimeto,

Venezuela 1

Game 22 — Henderson, Nev. 3, Central

East Maui 2

Game 23 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei

10, Santa Clara, Cuba 2

Game 24 — Boerne, Texas 4, Lake Mary,

Fla. 1

Tuesday

Game 25 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 2,

Santa Cruz, Aruba 1

Game 26 — Central East Maui 3,

Newtown, Pa. 1

W—Evan Tavares. S—Kanon Nakama.

Notes: Central East Maui’s Evan Tavares allowed three hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts over 52⁄3 innings. Central East Maui (3-1) will play Lake Mary, Fla. in

another elimination game today at 1 p.m. (HST).

Game 27 — Matamoros, Mexico 6, Santa

Clara, Cuba 4

Game 28 — Lake Mary, Fla. 6, Staten

Island, N.Y. 1

Today

Game 29 — Tokyo vs. Taoyuan City,

Chinese Tapei, 7 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 30 — Henderson, Nev. vs. Boerne,

Texas, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 31 — Matamoros, Mexico vs.

Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 32 — Lake Mary, Fla. vs. Central

East Maui, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday

Game 33 — Tokyo/Taoyuan City, Chinese

Tapei loser vs. Matamoros, Mexico/

Barquisimeto, Venezuela winner, 9 a.m.

(ESPN)

Home Run Derby, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Game 34 — Henderson, Nev./Boerne,

Texas loser vs. Lake Mary, Fla./Central

East Maui winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday

International Championship

Game 35 — Tokyo/Taoyuan City, Chinese

Tapei winner vs. Game 33 winner,

6:30 a.m. (KITV)

United States Championship

Game 36 — Henderson, Nev./Boerne,

Texas winner vs. Game 34 winner,

9:30 a.m. (KITV)

Sunday

Third Place

Game 37 — Game 36 loser vs. Game 35

loser, 4 a.m. (KITV)

Championship

Game 36 winner vs. Game 35 winner,

9 a.m. (KITV)