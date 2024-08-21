Scoreboard – August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024
CALENDAR
TODAY
SOCCER
College women: Outrigger Invitational, Baylor vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio
Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
High school, non-league: Mountain Vista (Colo.) at Pearl City, 5 p.m.; Punahou II at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Outrigger Invitational, Portland vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio
Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
UH SCHEDULES
Women’s soccer
(Record 1-1)
Thu., Aug. 15 vs. Ga. Southern W, 3-2
Sun., Aug. 18 vs. Utah State L, 0-3
Today vs. Baylor 7 p.m.
Thursday vs. Portland 7 p.m.
Thu., Aug. 29 vs. Air Force 7 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 1 vs. No. Dakota St. 4 p.m.
Thu., Sept. 5 at Seattle 4 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 8 at E. Washington 10 a.m.
Thu., Sept. 12 at Portland St. 3 p.m.
Thu., Sept. 19 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.
Sun. Sept. 22 vs. Hawaii Pacific 4 p.m.
Thu., Sept. 26 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.
Thu., Oct. 3 at CS Northridge! 4 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 4 p.m.
Thu. Oct. 10 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 13 at UC Irvine! 3 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 20 vs. UC Riverside! TBD
Thu., Oct. 24 at Cal Poly! 4 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 27 at UCSB! 2 p.m.
Thu., Oct. 31 vs. Long Beach St.! 7 p.m.
!—Big West game
Saturday vs. Delaware State 6 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 31 vs. UCLA 1:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 14 at Sam Houston 1 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Northern Iowa 6 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 5 at San Diego State! 2 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Boise State! 5 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 19 at Washington State TBD
Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Nevada! 6 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 2 at Fresno State! 1 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 9 vs. UNLV! 4 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 16 at Utah State! 10 a.m.
Sat., Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico! 6 p.m.
!—Mountain West game
VOLLEYBALL
ILH
Girls Varsity III
Tuesday
Hanalani def. La Pietra 25-8, 25-8, 25-5
St. Andrew’s def. Christian Academy 25-23,
17-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10
BASEBALL
LITTLE LEAGUE
12-U World Series
At Williamsport, Pa.
U.S. BRACKET: Great Lakes Region
(Hinsdale, Ill.); Metro Region (Staten Island, N.Y.); Mid-Atlantic Region (Newtown, Pa.); Midwest Region (Sioux Falls, S.D.);
Mountain Region (Henderson, Nev.);
New England Region (Salem, N.H.);
Northwest Region (Puyallup, Wash.); Southeast Region (Lake Mary, Fla.);
Southwest Region (Boerne, Texas);
West Region (Central East Maui, Wailuku).
INTERNATIONAL BRACKET:
Asia-Pacific Region (Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei); Australia Region (Sydney, New South Wales); Canada Region (Surrey, British Columbia); Caribbean Region (Santa Cruz, Aruba); Cuba Region (Santa Clara); Europe-Africa Region (Brno, Czech Republic); Japan Region (Tokyo); Latin America Region (Barquisimeto, Venezuela); Mexico Region (Matamoros); Puerto Rico Region (Guayama).
Times HST
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Game 1 — Matamoros, Mexico 2, Santa
Cruz, Aruba 0
Game 2 — Central East Maui 3,
Salem, N.H. 1
Game 3 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei 8,
Surrey, British Columbia 0
Game 4 — Lake Mary, Fla. 2, Sioux Falls,
S.D. 1
Thursday, Aug. 15
Game 5 — Tokyo 11, Guayama, Puerto
Rico 0, 4 inn.
Game 6 — Henderson, Nev. 9, Staten
Island, N.Y. 1
Game 7 — Santa Clara, Cuba 4, Brno,
Czech Republic 1
Game 8 — Boerne, Texas 9, Newtown, Pa. 0
Friday, Aug. 16
Game 9 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 10,
Matamoros, Mexico 0, 4 inn.
Game 10 — Central East Maui 5,
Hinsdale, Ill. 0
Game 11 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei
11, Sydney, New South Wales 0, 5 inn.
Game 12 — Lake Mary, Fla. 6, Puyallup,
Wash. 1
Saturday, Aug. 17
Game 13 — Surrey, British Columbia 12,
Guayama, Puerto Rico 5
Game 14 — Staten Island, N.Y. 6, Sioux
Falls, S.D. 3
Game 15 — Santa Cruz, Aruba 8, Brno,
Czech Republic 3
Game 16 — Newtown, Pa. 5, Salem, N.H. 0
Sunday, Aug. 18
Game 17 — Staten Island, N.Y. 4, Hinsdale,
Ill. 0
Game 18 — Matamoros, Mexico 8, Surrey,
British Columbia 0
Game 19 — Newtown, Pa. 12, Puyallup,
Wash. 2, 4 inn.
Game 20 — Santa Cruz, Aruba 11,
Sydney, New South Wales 0, 4 inn. (game
completed Monday, Aug. 19).
Monday, Aug. 19
Game 21 — Tokyo 2, Barquisimeto,
Venezuela 1
Game 22 — Henderson, Nev. 3, Central
East Maui 2
Game 23 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei
10, Santa Clara, Cuba 2
Game 24 — Boerne, Texas 4, Lake Mary,
Fla. 1
Game 25 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 2,
Santa Cruz, Aruba 1
Game 26 — Central East Maui 3,
Newtown, Pa. 1
W—Evan Tavares. S—Kanon Nakama.
Notes: Central East Maui’s Evan Tavares allowed three hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts over 52⁄3 innings. Central East Maui (3-1) will play Lake Mary, Fla. in
another elimination game today at 1 p.m. (HST).
Game 27 — Matamoros, Mexico 6, Santa
Clara, Cuba 4
Game 28 — Lake Mary, Fla. 6, Staten
Island, N.Y. 1
Today
Game 29 — Tokyo vs. Taoyuan City,
Chinese Tapei, 7 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 30 — Henderson, Nev. vs. Boerne,
Texas, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 31 — Matamoros, Mexico vs.
Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 32 — Lake Mary, Fla. vs. Central
East Maui, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday
Game 33 — Tokyo/Taoyuan City, Chinese
Tapei loser vs. Matamoros, Mexico/
Barquisimeto, Venezuela winner, 9 a.m.
(ESPN)
Home Run Derby, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Game 34 — Henderson, Nev./Boerne,
Texas loser vs. Lake Mary, Fla./Central
East Maui winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday
International Championship
Game 35 — Tokyo/Taoyuan City, Chinese
Tapei winner vs. Game 33 winner,
6:30 a.m. (KITV)
United States Championship
Game 36 — Henderson, Nev./Boerne,
Texas winner vs. Game 34 winner,
9:30 a.m. (KITV)
Sunday
Third Place
Game 37 — Game 36 loser vs. Game 35
loser, 4 a.m. (KITV)
Championship
Game 36 winner vs. Game 35 winner,
9 a.m. (KITV)