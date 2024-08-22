Letter: Biden’s DNC bow throws Trump into stark relief

A five-minute standing ovation for Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention! A minute for each of the five decades of selfless public service in support of our democracy and the average working American citizen.

I do not understand the allure of Donald Trump. This is a man with faults: arrogant, dishonest and self-centered. He displays a lack of basic human respect for those who disagree with him. He offers no realistic solutions to his “Make America Great Again” promise. It’s just a slogan with nothing behind it. I remember a line from the movie, “The Usual Suspects.” Kevin Spacey says, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.” The greatest trick Trump ever pulled is to make people believe he cares about them when he only cares about himself.

I stood at home and applauded with the DNC delegates for the full five minutes.

David Gillespie

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter