Letter: Israel flouts laws of war with help from America

On July 24, Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu told Congress, “We will fight until we achieve victory. Victory of liberty over tyranny, victory of life over death, victory of good over evil.” Palestinians surely think the atrocities caused by Israel and America are tyranny, death and evil. Many others agree.

Since Oct. 7, more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 5,956 women and 10,627 children by the Israeli Defense Forces with imprecise gravity bombs maximizing casualties, among other weapons supplied by American taxpayers.

Obviously, many Israeli officials and storm troopers do not respect the humanity and human rights of Palestinians. Not even animals would be treated so callously.

Israel has become a rogue terrorist state, serially violating with total impunity international laws, laws of war and fundamental morals of civilization as it systematically commits genocide.

Is Gaza a holocaust? Does silence equal complicity?

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

