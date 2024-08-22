Letter: The road to socialism is paved with raw emotion

If anyone was surprised at President Biden’s frailty, I hope by now you are beginning to realize that we’ve been subjected to misleading information and lies for the past nine years.

Observing politics these years, I am now keenly aware of the lies, corruption, and attempts to dismantle our constitutional republic. For the first time in 63 years, I saw a tsunami of people succumbing to the indoctrination of hate and division being spewed all over by this administration via politicians and a biased legacy mainstream media backed by elites and oligarchs. This plan has thus far been a smashing success.

Auwe, we are heading down the road of socialism. People have learned to vote by their taught emotions, not using common sense, discernment and thorough research.

Alison Lopez

Kalihi

