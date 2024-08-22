Off the news: Green addresses Democratic convention

When Hawaii’s turn in the Democratic National Convention’s ceremonial roll call arrived Tuesday, Gov. Josh Green took the mic to run down the state’s progressive credentials.

“Our Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion. Our state was the first to ratify the ERA (Equal Rights Amendment). Our state was the first to pass universal health care for all and target 100% renewable energy. Our state is the birthplace of Barack Obama,” Green said.

But while he optimistically labeled Vice President Kamala Harris “the first woman president,” Hawaii’s delegates were not all in: Of 29, six voted “present,” and 23 were cast for Harris.