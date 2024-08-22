Off the news: No overnight camping at Sand Island park

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Let’s hope the suspension of overnight camping at Sand Island State Recreation Area, starting Friday, will be short-lived. Unfortunately, rowdy and reckless nighttime behaviors have made public safety a concern, and have diminished quality of the park.

The area will be closed overnight indefinitely while the state works on a new Civil Resource Violations System, which will enable issuing of citations and fines on the spot.