Editorial: New UH lead must keep momentum

Let’s indulge for a moment and bask in the University of Hawaii’s glow over its stellar record year of competitive research grants. UH pulled down a whopping $616 million in fiscal year 2024, up 19% from the previous year’s $516 million and exceeding that high by $100 million.

It’s a heady achievement, considering that these are not routine budget appropriations — but competitive awards won from entities such as the federal government, and private and nonprofit organizations. UH’s hardworking leaders, faculty, employees and students should rightly be proud — as it raises UH’s prestige, worth and standards.

As Hawaii’s only public institution of higher education, what floats the UH boat also buoys the state; a robust university system boosts local jobs, business income and tax revenue. Further, the funded projects not only advance students’ learning, but more widely, knowledge that stands to benefit communities — and in cases like global-warming research, the world.

Now, how to sustain success — even propel it forward — as UH embarks on a major leadership change?

President David Lassner is retiring at year’s end after 10 strong years at the helm. His steady, results-oriented style was very welcome after some controversial predecessors — remember Evan Dobelle and MRC Greenwood — and even withstood unwarranted combative treatment by state senators trying to micromanage the semi-autonomous UH.

In other words, big shoes to fill for the next president of the 10-campus UH system.

Last week, the UH Board of Regents assured that the selection was on schedule. From 90-plus applicants at the outset, the board expects to pick finalists in a few weeks, then hold public forums next month to introduce them to stakeholders. Public feedback, which is essential, will factor into naming of the new president in October or November.

Though Lassner is leaving UH in a good position, that doesn’t discount the heavy workload ahead.

Nationwide, colleges are being scrutinized about their value, amid rising tuition and student debt. UH has done a solid job keeping rates relatively affordable with tuition freezes over the past several years, but come the 2025 and 2026 school years, local students will see 2% increases for the 4-year campuses. Community-college tuitions won’t rise, though — and that’ll enable more residents to expand their skills and become more marketable for Hawaii’s workforce needs.

Among UH’s other top challenges:

>> A hefty facilities repair and maintenance backlog. In 2022, UH reported that its systemwide deferred maintenance backlog was $863 million, and rising. Last year, it requested $558 mil­lion for repairs over a two-year budget span, but got only $384 million.

>> Working with the state to produce a new Aloha Stadium, which affects NCAA Division I standing for UH’s football team.

>> Keeping astronomy robust, given the Legislature’s directive to transition oversight of Mauna Kea activities from UH to a new authority.

Despite myriad challenges, UH’s record $616 million in “extramural funding” for research is a potent reminder of the university’s capabilities and upside potential. In recent years, big donors have stepped in with big-time investments: UH’s business school continues to benefit greatly from alumnus Jay Shidler, and more recently, from Walter Dods Jr. for the RISE Center; the School of Nursing from alum Nancy Atmospera-Walch; the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, who donated $50 million over seven years for climate change and ocean health projects.

It’s also gratifying to see UH global leadership on climate research being recognized by the federal government: Last month, the UH Sea Grant program and partners were awarded a $68.5 million grant for coastal, forest and watershed projects toward a more-resilient future for Hawaii.

During an event marking UH’s research funding record, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz noted: “We can look our colleagues in the eye and executive branch agencies in the eye and say the University of Hawaii system is world-class.”

This is what we need to hear, and to keep seeing. Success begets success. The UH’s next president, and team, need to continue today’s positive trajectory.