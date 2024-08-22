On the Move: Jon Gersonde

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua has named Jon Gersonde as general manager. Gersonde previously was vice president and managing director at Turtle Bay Resort. Gersonde has more than 30 years’ experience; with 25 years of his leadership positions in Hawaii including vice president of operations, managing director and general manager for properties including the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, The Royal Hawaiian, Kapalua Bay Hotel and The Westin Maui; and numerous senior hotel positions in Australia, Asia, California, Florida, the Western Pacific and the Caribbean.

