Coach Nihipali feels being back at Waianae is a calling

Vincent Nihipali thrives on competition.

That inner fire is what sparked him to steer Moanalua’s football program from Division I to Open Division. Now at Waianae, Nihipali is hungry as ever. Coincidentally, the proud Seariders moved down from Open to D-I this season.

Nihipali is approaching his task one day, one hour, one minute at a time. Waianae gave Kapolei a battle before losing, 28-7, two weeks ago. It is but one step forward for Nihipali, who grew up on Ulu Wehi Street in Waianae, attended Waianae High School as a freshman, then transferred to Kamehameha.

“I was born and raised Waianae, so this is special. It feels like a calling, but also it’s a mission,” he said.

The fundamentals, science and chemistry of the program have his prints now.

“Our focus has been on cleaning up what needed to be cleaned up. Alignment and assignment items. Finishing drives,” Nihipali said.

For 36 out of 48 minutes, he noted, the Seariders had the ball against Kapolei.

“We need to punch it in. Little things that add up in a game against a top-five team. The offense always starts with the offensive line. When the O-line is firing, everything flows smoother. We have the skills around them to be really successful,” he said.

Waianae’s defense is a crown jewel, Nihipali added.

“Defense, we’ve got a great group of young men who play hard and play for each other. It’s one unit,” he said.

Waianae (0-1) and Waipahu (1-1) square off on Friday night at Pearl City’s Bino Neves Stadium. Waipahu moves from D-I to the Open Division this season. Coach Bryson Carvalho’s top two quarterbacks both transferred out, but the Marauders continue to rack up points: 35 in a loss to Tafuna (Samoa) and 29 in a win over Kailua.

Waianae will be ready.

“I think we match up favorably as long as we do what we need to do,” Nihipali said. “Limit the miscues and mistakes. This team is hungry for a win.”

The prep version of the college transfer portal isn’t much different. The level of transferring from public school to public school may not be as prolific as it was two to three years ago, but athletes are still making the most of it. At Waipahu, where a bevy of Aiea players arrived last year, both of their top quarterbacks departed.

Elijah Mendoza is now at Aiea after passing for 2,851 yards and 34 touchdowns in 10 games as a sophomore in 2023. Bennett Strobel played JV football at Mililani in 2022, transferred to Waipahu and started in the first game last year. Strobel’s knee injury against Campbell opened the door again for Mendoza, who had sparked the Marauders to a key playoff win as a freshman in ’21.

Strobel is at Leilehua this fall, where Hanohano Plunkett is the incumbent at QB.

David Vidinha is the new starting QB for Waipahu (1-1). Meanwhile, Mendoza passed for 335 yards, four TDs and three interceptions in Aiea’s 30-23 win over Roosevelt two weeks ago.

Rancho Mirage (Calif.) (0-0) at No. 7 Farrington (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Rattlers open the new season in the heart of Kalihi. They were 7-3 last year, including 5-0 in the Desert Empire League. The offense includes three key returnees: quarterback Yanni Padilla, running back Jeremiah Williams and wide receiver Edward Johnson.

First-year Govs head coach Mike Lafaele has a go-to ballcarrier in Kingston Samuelu (288 rushing yards, five TDs). Donny Faavi is averaging 26 pass attempts with a 58-percent completion rate. He has thrown for 412 yards, three TDs and three picks. Returnee Chansen Smith remains a dynamic playmaker (10 catches, 167 yards, two TDs).

Capistrano Valley (Calif.) vs. Moanalua (2-0) at Kapolei, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Two-year starting QB Tayden-Evan Kaawa departed in the offseason, but Isaac Harney has been an efficient playmaker for second-year head coach Andrew Manley. Harney has completed 51 of 76 attempts for 573 yards and four TDs in wins over Radford and Kamehameha-Hawaii. The senior has distributed the ball among four primary receivers: Kyson Kealoha (14 receptions, 233 yards 2 TDs), Jayce Bareng (16, 156, TD), Ryder Chang (8, 92) and Laakea Tapaoan (9, 65) have been utilized heavily. Kalino Judalena (120 rushing yards, 2 TDs) has carried most of the load in a ground game that accounts for 36 percent of the offensive calls.

No. 2 Campbell (1-0) at No. 6 Punahou (1-1), Saturday, 3 p.m.

The Buffanblu are coming off a 30-7 loss against CIF powerhouse Sierra Canyon.

“The expectations are always high here at Punahou. As a young team, we have to focus on the process rather than the outcome. That’s how we can get better week to week,” coach Nate Kia said.

Containing Campbell’s aerial attack is never easy for any defense. Senior southpaw quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has thrown, arguably, the best deep out in the state for two years. When defenses take that away, he is pinpoint on deep post routes.

“Jaron is obviously their greatest strength. He is not only talented, but he is very smart and has a ton of experience,” Kia said. “Preparing for him is a challenge for anyone who plays them.”

Last year, then-Punahou QB Ty McCutcheon passed for 308 yards and two TDs in a 38-23 loss at Campbell. Sagapolutele threw for 248 yards and three TDs.

Punahou’s defense is leading the way so far.

“They’re a good football team, well coached. Good players. We’re going to be in a war,” Campbell coach Darren Johnson said. “I like the fact that they can run and we can run. They can play defense and we can play defense. We’ve got to win the special teams battle.”

Route runners Rustin Abang-Perez and Zayden Alviar-Costa have led the receiving corps.

“Rustin and Zayden have stepped up hard,” Johnson said.

He credits assistant coach Leon Cordeiro and his son, former Saint Louis, Hawaii and San Jose State standout Chevan Cordeiro who is helping out the team.

“The guys on offense give us those options where we can do certain things and add wrinkles. Coach Leon and Chev are doing real good with the offense,” Johnson said.

Chevan Cordeiro was drafted by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League in July.

“Chevan could get a call any time. We’re loving him at practice,” Johnson said.

Senior linebacker Zechariah Alualu-Tuiolemotu (6-2, 230) is a key part of the defensive unit.

“All of them, they’re dialed in and they want want offenses to know we have a defense,” Johnson added.

Konawaena (1-1) at No. 1 Kahuku (1-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The young Wildcats travel from the Big Island to Oahu for the second time in three weeks. After opening with a 35-0 loss at Punahou, Konawaena went to Waiakea and dominated, 79-0.

Kahuku returned home this week after a 33-7 loss to defending national champion Bishop Gorman (Nev.).

Road Warriors

Four teams are airborne this weekend, including three en route to the mainland. No. 8 Kamehameha (1-1) goes to Warren (Downey, Calif.) (0-0), Damien (0-1) is at Mojave (Nev.) (0-0), ‘Iolani (1-1) travels to Palos Verde (Calif.) (0-0) and No. 4 Saint Louis (0-2) goes to Upcountry Maui for a battle with Kamehameha-Maui.