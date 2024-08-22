Scoreboard – August 22, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

FOOTBALL

High school, non-league: Mountain Vista (Colo.) at Pearl City, 5 p.m.; Punahou II at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Invitational, Portland vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio

Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High school, non-league: Pac-Five vs. McKinley, 4 p.m. at Farrington; Saint Louis at Kamehameha-Maui, 6 p.m.; Rancho

Mirage (Calif.) at Farrington, 7 p.m.;

Capistrano Valley (Calif.) vs. Moanalua, 7:30 p.m. at Kapolei; Aiea at Castle,

7:30 p.m.; Waianae vs. Waipahu, 7:30 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Big West Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Pts 2023 rec.

1. Cal Poly (5) 94 21-11

2. Hawaii (3) 85 24-9

3. Long Beach State (2) 83 21-10

4. UC Santa Barbara (1) 75 27-5

5. UC San Diego 63 17-13

6. UC Irvine 60 11-19

7. UC Davis 49 13-16

8. CS Bakersfield 35 9-21

9. CS Northridge 21 6-23

T-10. CS Fullerton 20 2-25

T-10. UC Riverside 20 6-24

Preseason All-Big West Team

Caylen Alexander Hawaii Jr. OH

Natalie Glenn LBSU Sr. OH

Kate Lang Hawaii Sr. Setter

Ava McInnes UCSD Sr. OH

Zayna Meyer LBSU Jr. Setter

Tommi Stockham Cal Poly Sr. OH

Olivia Utterback UC Davis Sr. Opp

ILH

Wednesday

Girls JV 1

Kamehameha-White def. Mid-Pacific 19-25,

25-21, 25-23

‘Iolani def. Punahou-Gold 22-25, 25-22,

25-23

Punahou-Blue def. Kamehameha-Blue

25-16, 25-18

Tuesday

Girls Varsity III

Hawaiian Mission def. Island Pacific 26-24,

25-19, 10-25, 19-25, 15-13

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Konawaena def. Kealaheke 25-16, 25-15,

25-16

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE

12-U World Series

At Williamsport, Pa.

U.S. BRACKET: Great Lakes Region

(Hinsdale, Ill.); Metro Region (Staten Island, N.Y.); Mid-Atlantic Region (Newtown, Pa.); Midwest Region (Sioux Falls, S.D.);

Mountain Region (Henderson, Nev.);

New England Region (Salem, N.H.);

Northwest Region (Puyallup, Wash.); Southeast Region (Lake Mary, Fla.);

Southwest Region (Boerne, Texas);

West Region (Central East Maui, Wailuku).

INTERNATIONAL BRACKET:

Asia-Pacific Region (Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei); Australia Region (Sydney, New South Wales); Canada Region (Surrey, British Columbia); Caribbean Region (Santa Cruz, Aruba); Cuba Region (Santa Clara); Europe-Africa Region (Brno, Czech Republic); Japan Region (Tokyo); Latin America Region (Barquisimeto, Venezuela); Mexico Region (Matamoros); Puerto Rico Region (Guayama).

Times HST

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Game 1 — Matamoros, Mexico 2, Santa

Cruz, Aruba 0

Game 2 — Central East Maui 3,

Salem, N.H. 1

Game 3 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei 8,

Surrey, British Columbia 0

Game 4 — Lake Mary, Fla. 2, Sioux Falls,

S.D. 1

Thursday, Aug. 15

Game 5 — Tokyo 11, Guayama, Puerto

Rico 0, 4 inn.

Game 6 — Henderson, Nev. 9, Staten

Island, N.Y. 1

Game 7 — Santa Clara, Cuba 4, Brno,

Czech Republic 1

Game 8 — Boerne, Texas 9, Newtown, Pa. 0

Friday, Aug. 16

Game 9 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 10,

Matamoros, Mexico 0, 4 inn.

Game 10 — Central East Maui 5,

Hinsdale, Ill. 0

Game 11 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei

11, Sydney, New South Wales 0, 5 inn.

Game 12 — Lake Mary, Fla. 6, Puyallup,

Wash. 1

Saturday, Aug. 17

Game 13 — Surrey, British Columbia 12,

Guayama, Puerto Rico 5

Game 14 — Staten Island, N.Y. 6, Sioux

Falls, S.D. 3

Game 15 — Santa Cruz, Aruba 8, Brno,

Czech Republic 3

Game 16 — Newtown, Pa. 5, Salem, N.H. 0

Sunday, Aug. 18

Game 17 — Staten Island, N.Y. 4, Hinsdale,

Ill. 0

Game 18 — Matamoros, Mexico 8, Surrey,

British Columbia 0

Game 19 — Newtown, Pa. 12, Puyallup,

Wash. 2, 4 inn.

Game 20 — Santa Cruz, Aruba 11,

Sydney, New South Wales 0, 4 inn. (game

completed Monday, Aug. 19).

Monday, Aug. 19

Game 21 — Tokyo 2, Barquisimeto,

Venezuela 1

Game 22 — Henderson, Nev. 3, Central

East Maui 2

Game 23 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei

10, Santa Clara, Cuba 2

Game 24 — Boerne, Texas 4, Lake Mary,

Fla. 1

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Game 25 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 2,

Santa Cruz, Aruba 1

Game 26 — Central East Maui 3,

Newtown, Pa. 1

Game 27 — Matamoros, Mexico 6, Santa

Clara, Cuba 4

Game 28 — Lake Mary, Fla. 6, Staten

Island, N.Y. 1

Wednesday

Game 29 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Tapei 3,

Tokyo 1

Game 30 — Boerne, Texas 5, Henderson,

Nev. 2

Game 31 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 11,

Matamoros, Mexico 3

Game 32 — Lake Mary, Fla. 4, Central

East Maui 3

Leading hitters—Central East Maui:

Gauge Pacheco 2-2, 2b; Gabriel Laloulu 2b.

Note: Central East Maui finished 3-2 at

the tournament.

Today

Game 33 — Tokyo vs. Barquisimeto,

Venezuela, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Home Run Derby, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Game 34 — Henderson, Nev. vs. Lake

Mary, Fla., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday

International Championship

Game 35 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Tapei

vs. Game 33 winner, 6:30 a.m. (KITV)

United States Championship

Game 36 — Boerne, Texas vs. Game 34

winner, 9:30 a.m. (KITV)

Sunday

Third Place

Game 37 — Game 36 loser vs. Game 35

loser, 4 a.m. (KITV)

Championship

Game 38 — Game 36 winner vs. Game 35

winner, 9 a.m. (KITV)