Scoreboard – August 22, 2024

CALENDAR
TODAY
FOOTBALL
High school, non-league: Mountain Vista (Colo.) at Pearl City, 5 p.m.; Punahou II at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Outrigger Invitational, Portland vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio
Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
FRIDAY
High school, non-league: Pac-Five vs. McKinley, 4 p.m. at Farrington; Saint Louis at Kamehameha-Maui, 6 p.m.; Rancho
Mirage (Calif.) at Farrington, 7 p.m.;
Capistrano Valley (Calif.) vs. Moanalua, 7:30 p.m. at Kapolei; Aiea at Castle,
7:30 p.m.; Waianae vs. Waipahu, 7:30 p.m. at Pearl City.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Big West Preseason Coaches’ Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Pts 2023 rec.
1. Cal Poly (5) 94 21-11
2. Hawaii (3) 85 24-9
3. Long Beach State (2) 83 21-10
4. UC Santa Barbara (1) 75 27-5
5. UC San Diego 63 17-13
6. UC Irvine 60 11-19
7. UC Davis 49 13-16
8. CS Bakersfield 35 9-21
9. CS Northridge 21 6-23
T-10. CS Fullerton 20 2-25
T-10. UC Riverside 20 6-24
Preseason All-Big West Team
Caylen Alexander Hawaii Jr. OH
Natalie Glenn LBSU Sr. OH
Kate Lang Hawaii Sr. Setter
Ava McInnes UCSD Sr. OH
Zayna Meyer LBSU Jr. Setter
Tommi Stockham Cal Poly Sr. OH
Olivia Utterback UC Davis Sr. Opp
ILH
Wednesday
Girls JV 1
Kamehameha-White def. Mid-Pacific 19-25,
25-21, 25-23
‘Iolani def. Punahou-Gold 22-25, 25-22,
25-23
Punahou-Blue def. Kamehameha-Blue
25-16, 25-18
Tuesday
Girls Varsity III
Hawaiian Mission def. Island Pacific 26-24,
25-19, 10-25, 19-25, 15-13
BIIF
Girls Varsity
Konawaena def. Kealaheke 25-16, 25-15,
25-16
BASEBALL
LITTLE LEAGUE
12-U World Series
At Williamsport, Pa.
U.S. BRACKET: Great Lakes Region
(Hinsdale, Ill.); Metro Region (Staten Island, N.Y.); Mid-Atlantic Region (Newtown, Pa.); Midwest Region (Sioux Falls, S.D.);
Mountain Region (Henderson, Nev.);
New England Region (Salem, N.H.);
Northwest Region (Puyallup, Wash.); Southeast Region (Lake Mary, Fla.);
Southwest Region (Boerne, Texas);
West Region (Central East Maui, Wailuku).
INTERNATIONAL BRACKET:
Asia-Pacific Region (Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei); Australia Region (Sydney, New South Wales); Canada Region (Surrey, British Columbia); Caribbean Region (Santa Cruz, Aruba); Cuba Region (Santa Clara); Europe-Africa Region (Brno, Czech Republic); Japan Region (Tokyo); Latin America Region (Barquisimeto, Venezuela); Mexico Region (Matamoros); Puerto Rico Region (Guayama).
Times HST
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Game 1 — Matamoros, Mexico 2, Santa
Cruz, Aruba 0
Game 2 — Central East Maui 3,
Salem, N.H. 1
Game 3 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei 8,
Surrey, British Columbia 0
Game 4 — Lake Mary, Fla. 2, Sioux Falls,
S.D. 1
Thursday, Aug. 15
Game 5 — Tokyo 11, Guayama, Puerto
Rico 0, 4 inn.
Game 6 — Henderson, Nev. 9, Staten
Island, N.Y. 1
Game 7 — Santa Clara, Cuba 4, Brno,
Czech Republic 1
Game 8 — Boerne, Texas 9, Newtown, Pa. 0
Friday, Aug. 16
Game 9 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 10,
Matamoros, Mexico 0, 4 inn.
Game 10 — Central East Maui 5,
Hinsdale, Ill. 0
Game 11 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei
11, Sydney, New South Wales 0, 5 inn.
Game 12 — Lake Mary, Fla. 6, Puyallup,
Wash. 1
Saturday, Aug. 17
Game 13 — Surrey, British Columbia 12,
Guayama, Puerto Rico 5
Game 14 — Staten Island, N.Y. 6, Sioux
Falls, S.D. 3
Game 15 — Santa Cruz, Aruba 8, Brno,
Czech Republic 3
Game 16 — Newtown, Pa. 5, Salem, N.H. 0
Sunday, Aug. 18
Game 17 — Staten Island, N.Y. 4, Hinsdale,
Ill. 0
Game 18 — Matamoros, Mexico 8, Surrey,
British Columbia 0
Game 19 — Newtown, Pa. 12, Puyallup,
Wash. 2, 4 inn.
Game 20 — Santa Cruz, Aruba 11,
Sydney, New South Wales 0, 4 inn. (game
completed Monday, Aug. 19).
Monday, Aug. 19
Game 21 — Tokyo 2, Barquisimeto,
Venezuela 1
Game 22 — Henderson, Nev. 3, Central
East Maui 2
Game 23 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei
10, Santa Clara, Cuba 2
Game 24 — Boerne, Texas 4, Lake Mary,
Fla. 1
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Game 25 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 2,
Santa Cruz, Aruba 1
Game 26 — Central East Maui 3,
Newtown, Pa. 1
Game 27 — Matamoros, Mexico 6, Santa
Clara, Cuba 4
Game 28 — Lake Mary, Fla. 6, Staten
Island, N.Y. 1
Game 29 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Tapei 3,
Tokyo 1
Game 30 — Boerne, Texas 5, Henderson,
Nev. 2
Game 31 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 11,
Matamoros, Mexico 3
Game 32 — Lake Mary, Fla. 4, Central
East Maui 3
Leading hitters—Central East Maui:
Gauge Pacheco 2-2, 2b; Gabriel Laloulu 2b.
Note: Central East Maui finished 3-2 at
the tournament.
Today
Game 33 — Tokyo vs. Barquisimeto,
Venezuela, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Home Run Derby, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Game 34 — Henderson, Nev. vs. Lake
Mary, Fla., 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday
International Championship
Game 35 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Tapei
vs. Game 33 winner, 6:30 a.m. (KITV)
United States Championship
Game 36 — Boerne, Texas vs. Game 34
winner, 9:30 a.m. (KITV)
Sunday
Third Place
Game 37 — Game 36 loser vs. Game 35
loser, 4 a.m. (KITV)
Championship
Game 38 — Game 36 winner vs. Game 35
winner, 9 a.m. (KITV)