Letter: Ban moped rentals that cause danger on roads

I am a local contractor who does free estimates all over east Honolulu and everyday I see tourists riding rented mopeds recklessly, endangering themselves. The mopeds are only 50cc and are very slow, have very small tires and are easily unbalanced. Most riders are underage visitors not old enough to rent a car.

I see them on freeways and driving down the middle of our highways. They’re always holding up traffic and causing major backups, especially on Kalanianiole Highway. They travel from Waikiki down the highway around Koko Head, past Sandy Beach, through Waimanalo to Kailua town. Then they are forced to return the same dangerous route, often late in the day. Some even get lost like the German visitor who recently crashed on Kapaa Quarry Road.

We need to ban moped rentals for the safety of young visitors and Honolulu drivers.

Peter Michelmore

Kailua

