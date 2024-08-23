Letter: Hawaii’s climate-change efforts really do mattter

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A letter writer’s suggestion that Hawaii’s climate efforts are worthless misses the mark in two key ways (“State efforts won’t move climate change needle,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 16).

First, Hawaii’s per person climate pollution emissions are among the highest on Earth — more than China’s on a per capita basis. As one of the largest polluters, it’s simply the responsible thing for Hawaii to clean up its carbon emissions.

Second, Hawaii’s leadership in climate policy is strongly influencing actions in other states. I know this firsthand, because my home state of Washington followed Hawaii’s lead in adopting a 100% clean energy law. In fact, the measure’s prime sponsor, former Washington Sen. Reuven Carlyle, thanked Hawaii for paving the way when Washington’s law passed.

Hawaii should be proud of its climate leadership and action. When it comes to our climate challenge, we’re all in this together. A phrase I remember from my years in Hawaii comes to mind: “It’s a kakou thing.”

Deborah Shultz

Woodinville, Wash.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter