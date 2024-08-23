Off the news: Get ready as storms brew and approach

Tropical Storm Hone is approaching the islands, and Coast Guard Sector Honolulu is taking the gathering storm seriously, advising both residents and oceangoers to stay alert to weather warnings and take precautions.

Hone is drawing closer to the islands from the east- southeast, affecting Hawaii’s weather this weekend. Heavy rain is possible, as are ocean swells causing “life-threatening” surf and rip currents, the Coast Guard warns.

Meanwhile, farther out in the Eastern Pacific but also being watched is Hurricane Gilma, which is expected to strengthen slightly before slowly weakening through the weekend. But stay alert, and be prepared.