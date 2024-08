A parcel within Hoakalei Resort currently owned by developer Haseko is being offered for sale. Shown is Hoakalei’s Wai Kai Lagoon.

The master developer of Ocean Pointe and Hoakalei Resort has listed for sale a lagoon-front piece of land for development of an initial hotel or timeshare complex at the 1,100-acre project in Ewa Beach.

Haseko, developer of the mixed-use community, said the offering represents a pivotal moment in the three-decade journey to realize its vision for the area, which has taken major turns that included converting a planned 600-slip boat marina into a 52-acre recreational lagoon.

“We’re pleased to make available this prime development parcel within Hoakalei Resort,” the company said in a statement. “Our goal has always been to create an exciting and experiential year-round waterfront recreational destination that welcomes residents and visitors of all ages, celebrating and embracing the island lifestyle.”

The 5.5-acre parcel fronting Hoakalei’s Wai Kai Lagoon has a $25 million asking price and is suited for a roughly 225-room hotel or timeshare complex, according to brokerage firm Colliers International representing Haseko.

“The (anticipated) selection of the inaugural hotel developer marks a crucial milestone in the evolution of Wai Kai at Hoakalei, signalling a new era of luxury and leisure for our esteemed guests,” Mark Bratton, an agent with Colliers, said in a statement.

Haseko has 31.4 acres of vacant resort-zoned land on which it anticipates future development based on market demand. The company has long envisioned adding up to 950 visitor accommodation units for hotel, timeshare or condominium use in addition to 4,850 homes.

Development of the master-­planned community, which was originally named Ewa Marina, began in 1997.

The switch from having a marina as the community’s focal point was announced in 2011 and largely based on a lack of demand for market-­priced boat slips and the cost to excavate a channel to the ocean, Haseko said at the time. Instead, the developer turned its excavated basin naturally filled with brackish water into a recreational lagoon.

Other parts of the community include Hoakalei Country Club, which opened in 2009, and a commercial complex that opened in 2023 featuring an artificial surfing wave attraction, three restaurants, a coffee shop and bar, two event lawns and lagoon equipment rentals, among other things.