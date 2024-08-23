Honolulu police sergeant’s son gets minimum 15 years for murder
Haaheo Kolona
Nainoa Damon, son of a Honolulu police officer, is shown in court Thursday after his sentencing. Damon was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Haaheo Kolona, 18, at a Tantalus lookout. Damon’s lawyer, Nelson Goo, is at left.
Blake Kolona, whose son Haaheo Kolona was killed in the Tantalus shooting at age 18, is shown with prosecutor Anna Ishikawa, left, after the sentencing Thursday.
Nainoa Damon’s stepfather, Chris Bugarin, returned to his seat Thursday after addressing the judge in court for Damon’s sentencing.