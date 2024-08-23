Lahaina financial awards available for about 400 eligible DOE workers

Gov. Josh Green this week announced a new initiative — Lahaina Honoring Employees’ Resilience and Optimism, or HERO, Awards — to recognize state Department of Education employees who have played critical roles in keeping Lahaina schools open following the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires.

The Lahaina HERO Awards will grant financial awards to DOE employees who directly supported Lahaina students during the reopening of schools for the 2023-24 academic year as well as the fall 2024 term. Eligible salaried employees will receive $2,500 per award period, while eligible casual employees can receive up to $1,000.

Of the approximately 617 salaried and casual employees in the DOE system, around 400 are expected to qualify for each award period.

“The dedication shown by our Lahaina school employees during and after the wildfires is nothing short of extraordinary. They embody the very essence of aloha — resilient in the face of adversity, compassionate in their service to others and deeply committed to the well-being of our keiki,” Green said in a statement. “These awards are a heartfelt recognition of their incredible efforts, but more than that, they are a celebration of the unwavering spirit that these individuals have brought to their community. In the darkest of times, they have been a beacon of hope and strength for Lahaina’s students and families. We are profoundly grateful for their courage, sacrifice and love for our island ‘ohana.”

This one-time initiative was funded by longtime Hawaii residents and philanthropists Marc and Lynne Benioff. The couple expressed that they were “moved by the incredible challenges faced by these employees and the importance of maintaining educational continuity for Lahaina’s students.”

“We are honored to support the Lahaina HERO Awards and to stand with the hundreds of dedicated educators and staff whose strength and resilience in the face of extraordinary challenges has been nothing short of heroic,” the Benioffs said in a statement. “Education has always been a focus of our philanthropy, as it is the cornerstone of our communities. We are inspired by the commitment of these employees and proud to play a part in ensuring that Lahaina’s children continue to have access to the education they deserve.”

The recent donation from the Benioffs builds on their extensive philanthropy throughout the state, which exceeds $250 million. Their contributions have supported Hawaii public schools for many years, provided funding for affordable housing through the Hawaii Island Community Development Corp., and helped establish a high-quality continuum of health care for Hawaii residents through the Hilo Benioff Medical Center on Hawaii island and Straub Benioff Medical Center on Oahu, in partnership with University of California San Francisco Health.

Eligibility criteria include being a DOE employee — either salaried or casual — who was on paid status and directly supported Lahaina schools for a minimum number of hours or days during the eligibility periods.

Eligible active salaried and casual employees who meet the required minimum days — for salaried employees — or hours — for casual employees — will receive an email from the DOE with a link to the application.

The Maui Economic Development Board will manage the distribution of award payments after applications have been processed. The deadline for submitting applications for the 2023-24 school year award is Sept. 3, with payments anticipated to be issued within six to eight weeks.

“We are deeply appreciative of the philanthropic gift from Marc and Lynne Ben­ioff and for the vital partnership with Governor Green, which brought the Lahaina HERO program to life. This initiative honors the resilience and service of our employees who, despite personal and professional challenges, reopened our Lahaina schools last October and continue to serve our Lahaina students, providing support, community, education and a sense of normalcy,” state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a statement.