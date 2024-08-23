On the Move: Palolo Chinese Home

Friday, August 23, 2024
Palolo Chinese Home has announced the following new hires:
>> Susanna Arai as assistant director of nursing. Arai returns to the position after serving as assistant director of nursing at Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for seven years.
>> Patricia Ballesteros as manager of the home’s Palolo Wellness Program and senior day care. Ballesteros was also previously with Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
>> Gabi Bedlion as nurse manager. Bedlion’s previous experience includes being nurse case manager/care consultant at Wilson Home Care, licensed practical nurse at Express Healthcare Professionals and charge nurse at Plaza Assisted Living.
