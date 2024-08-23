Tropical Storm Hone days away from Hawaii

Hawaii is bracing for strong winds in the coming days after Tropical Storm Hone formed Thursday in the Pacific, a year after a devastating fire, fanned by windy conditions, tore through the historic town of Lahaina and left more than 100 people dead.

The storm system had maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph Thursday and was in the Eastern Pacific about 1,000 miles from Honolulu.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect as of Thursday afternoon, but the National Weather Service warned that watches could be required as soon as Thursday night or today. The tropical storm has an uncertain future path. It might pass dangerously close to the islands over the weekend, forecasters in Hawaii warned. But a change of even a few miles in the storm’s potential path could change its overall impact on the island chain.

The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port set port condition Whiskey for the seaports of Hilo and Kailua-­Kona in Hawaii County on Thursday afternoon, anticipating sustained gale-force winds from Tropical Storm Hone, which is expected to arrive within three days.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu advised residents and mariners to take pre­cautions, follow weather warnings and stay safe as Tropical Storm Hone is projected to affect the Hawaiian Islands from Saturday through Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday also issued a small-craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward and southeast waters Waters, Oahu leeward waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County windward and leeward waters.

Forecasters in Hawaii think Tropical Storm Hone could become a hurricane as it passes south of the Big Island. Powerful winds and rain could begin affecting the eastern islands as early as tonight and then statewide later Saturday through early next week.

“The triple threat that a tropical cyclone could bring includes strong and damaging winds, heavy and potentially flooding rainfall, as well as high surf and storm surge,” forecasters said.

Robert Ballard, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Honolulu, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that Hawaii island could experience damaging winds and flooding rainfall from Tropical Storm Hone.

“Hone will pass near or south of the Big Island over the weekend, like Saturday night into Sunday morning,” Ballard said. “That one will be quite a bit closer and could bring some wind and rain to the islands as it moves through.

“It’s hard to rule out any part of the Big Island that definitely would not see impacts. I think that the windward and southeast parts probably will have the best chance for heavier rainfall, but the leeward side may get some heavy showers or thunderstorms as well.”

Ballard also noted that after Tropical Storm Hone, there’s Hurricane Gilma, which people should keep an eye on, even though it’s still far away. The islands have about a week to monitor its progress.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Gilma was about 1,945 miles east of Hilo and moving west-northwest near 6 mph. Gilma is a Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph and higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

The National Hurricane Center said Gilma is expected to remain a major hurricane into today but that more weakening lies ahead.

Hawaii can expect some surf from Hurricane Gilma on the east coasts of the islands.

“It’s too soon to say whether or not we’ll see any impacts from Gilma. It is actually closer to Las Vegas than it is to Honolulu,” Ballard said. “It’s still too far away to know whether or not we’re going to see any direct impacts from Gilma. The official forecast has it weakening as it goes into the Central Pacific, so it’s something we’re keeping an eye on — it’s too soon to say.”

Over the weekend, rainfall amounts could reach 4 to 8 inches along the windward areas of the Big Island, with 2 to 4 inches possible over windward sections of the smaller islands. An ocean swell that could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents will reach the Hawaiian Islands over the weekend.

Much of Hawaii is in a moderate to extreme drought. The storm could bring beneficial rain, but with possible tropical storm-force winds, the fire risk also will increase.

After the tropical storm passes, the Coast Guard, in coordination with local, state and federal partners, will assess the need for lifesaving support in affected areas. Tropical storms and cyclones can be deadly, and the Coast Guard’s capacity to conduct rescues may be limited or unavailable during the peak of the storm.

Ballard also mentioned that because the forecast could change, residents are advised to stay informed and check the forecast every three to six hours for the most up-to-date information.