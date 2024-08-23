UH gives up early goal in loss to Portland

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii women’s soccer team was done in by an early goal in a 1-0 loss to Portland during the Outrigger Invitational on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Hailey Bagby found the bottom left side of the goal at 2:05 for the Pilots.

Kennedy Justin made three saves for the Rainbow Wahine (1-3).

Bre Norris made four saves for the Pilots (2-0-1).

Hawaii’s next game is Thursday against Air Force at the Outrigger No Ka Oi tournament.

Ex-UH baseball coach to lead UT Arlington

Mike Trapasso, who served as Hawaii’s head baseball coach for 20 seasons from 2002 to 2021, was named to the same position at UT Arlington on Thursday.

Trapasso, who was the team’s leading assistant and pitching coach in 2023 and ’24, becomes the eighth head coach in program history.

UT Arlington ranked third in the nation last season in walks allowed per nine innings at 2.94 and surrendered 156 total walks in 56 games, ranking second in the country.

Trapasso, who won 536 games at Hawaii and led the Rainbow Warriors to regional appearances in 2006 and ’10, was the pitching coach at Navy in 2022 before joining the UTA staff.

Trapasso led Hawaii to the Western Athletic Conference championship in 2010 and first place in the WAC regular season in 2011.

He was a three-time WAC Coach of the Year and won national Coach of the Year honors in 2006.

Chaminade volleyball team tied atop poll

Chaminade and Point Loma are tied atop the Pacific West Conference Women’s Volleyball Preseason Poll, released Thursday.

The Silverswords and Sea Lions each received 187 points and seven first-place votes. Chaminade was 30-4 last season and Point Loma went 21-7.

The teams have combined to win the past three conference titles, with the Sea Lions earning the crown last year.

Hawaii Hilo was picked sixth and Hawaii Pacific came in at No. 11.

There are 14 teams in the conference this season with the additions of Vanguard, Menlo and Jessup.