HORNETS OFFENSE

WR—81 Kristian Tate 6-2 175 So.

TE—8 EJ Core 6-2 230 Sr.

LT—51 Antonio Williams 6-4 295 Gr.

LG—55 Jestus Johnson 6-3 300 Gr.

C—72 Isaiah Cook 6-3 300 Jr.

RG—78 Kenion Camphor 6-5 315 So.

RT—75 Diu Dau 6-4 295 Sr.

WR—3 NyGhee Lolley 6-1 195 Jr.

WR—2 Jordan Hull 6-1 195 Gr.

QB—5 Marqui Adams 6-0 190 So.

RB—1 Jaden Sutton 6-1 218 Gr.

The travel woes were just another challenge for head coach Lee Hull, who doubles as the offensive play-caller. Last year’s dynamic receiver Rahkeem Smith transferred to Bowling Green, and leading rusher Marquis Gillis recently rejoined after missing most of training camp because of an undisclosed situation. Hull’s no-huddle spread offense borrows from run-pass-option concepts and mentor Mike Riley’s one-back, controlled-passing schemes. Hull’s offseason mission was to fortify an offensive line that surrendered a sack every 10.2 pass plays and committed 14 holding penalties. Two left-side transfers — tackle Antonio Williams from Wagner and guard Jestus Johnson from Virginia — provide immediate help. Despite absorbing 19 sacks in 185 pass plays, QB Marqui Adams had eight completions of 30-plus yards, including a 73-yarder, and averaged 6.7 yards on non-sack scrambles and keepers. “Being a quarterback in this offense is definitely very fun,” Adams said. “It gives us many options to be explosive. It gives me the option to run the ball, pass the ball, keep the defense on their toes.” Tight end EJ Core made the transition from wideout, catching 70% of the targeted passes. Hull and O-line coach Brian White showed Core how to redirect-block D-ends. Core is a consideration as a short-yardage fullback. Wideout NyGhee Lolley, who runs 40 yards in a laser- timed 4.5 seconds, also is used on jet sweeps. Wideout Jordan Hull, who transferred from Lafayette a year ago, was a standout prep basketball player known for his dunks and 3-point shooting. He offers dual skills as fast receiver who can go deep or cut across a defense.

HORNETS DEFENSE

DE—99 Eric Montes 6-1 240 Jr.

NG—97 Marquise Brunson 6-2 295 So.

DT—94 Darren Cook 6-3 315 Jr.

Rush—12 Anton Ricumstrict 6-4 230 Jr.

MLB—45 Maurio Goings 6-0 245 Gr.

SLB—0 Charles Brown Jr. 6-2 235 Jr.

Hornet—42 Christian Garrett 6-3 200 Fr.

Star—27 Kahleef Jimmerson 5-10 186 Jr.

FCB—26 Wayne Favors III 5-11 181 So.

FS—14 Amir Anderson 6-3 200 Sr.

BCB—10 Geovanny Fabian 6-1 175 So.

Training camp’s emphasis, according to Lee Hull, has been on being “gap sound, keeping our gap integrity.” Last year, opposing offenses averaged 37.7 points, converted 45.4% on third down and scored on 49.6% of their 131 possessions. The Hornets forced seven turnovers, but went nine of 11 games without a pick. “This year, we want to get after some people,” Hull said. D-end Eric Montes, D-tackle Darren Cook and strong-side linebacker Charles Brown are the impact players of the 4-2-5 defense. Montes, who plays the 5 tech (across the tackle’s outside shoulder), is a voracious reader of books and O-linemen’s cues. Two years ago, Montes dashed 31 yards on a fake punt. “Surreal experience,” Montes recalled. At 6-3, Cook relies on his high-school wrestling background to lower his stance for leverage and patience on when to attack a double block. “It’s like boxing — if you throw a punch and miss, that’s just wasted energy,” Cook said. “It’s waiting for those moments where you really jump on the opportunity.” In high school, Brown was part of the 200-meter-relay team when he was asked to try hurling the discus. He eventually broke the Harford Tech discus record. Brown also has mastered playing inside the tackle box. In the Hornets’ scheme, the overhang safety moves up to just outside the box on the strong side, freeing Brown from worrying about the flats. “It makes it easier for me to play in the box,” Brown said.

HORNETS SPECIALISTS

PK/P—23 Nate Wilson 6-1 180 Jr.

LS—63 Michael Bergeron 5-11 210 Sr.

KR/PR—81 Kristian Tate 6-2 175 So.

Kristian Tate replaces Rahkeem Smith, who scored on 12-yard reception and 88-yard-kickoff and 60-yard punt returns against Virginia Lynchburg last year. Tate has been timed at 4.49 seconds over 40 yards and 10.8 seconds over 100 meters. Nate Wilson will be doing triple duty as a point-scoring kicker, kickoff specialist and punter. Last year, Wilson missed eight of 14 field-goal attempts, including all three from 50-plus yards. Only 20.5% of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

LWO—0 Alex Perry 6-5 195 So.

LSB—5 Pofele Ashlock 6-2 175 So.

LT—78 Ka‘ena Decambra 6-3 300 Jr.

LG—58 Zhen Sotelo 6-3 305 Jr.

C—66 Sergio Muasau 5-11 300 Sr.

RG—59 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 295 Jr.

RT—72 Luke Felix-Fualalo 6-8 315 Sr.

RSB—8 Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala 5-10 190 Sr .

RWO—1 Jonah Panoke 6-1 200 Sr.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 220 Sr.

RB—30 Landon Sims 6-3 210 Jr.

During Thursday’s meeting, the Warriors were shown a highlight video of former running back Travis Sims, who then presented his son Landon with a full scholarship. The younger Sims has been a highlight star as a tough blocker (no sacks allowed in 282 snaps last season) and deceptively speedy runner. Head coach Timmy Chang, who will call the offensive plays, is fully invested in the run-and-shoot, scrapping the tight end position and returning to four-receiver sets. Wideouts Steven McBride and Chuuky Hines are no longer on the active roster, but the new approach is to rotate as many as 12 receivers. The starting wideouts are Jonah Panoke and Alex Perry, but the Warriors also can mix-and-match sprinters Tylan HInes, a converted running back, and Kentucky transfer Dekel Crowdus, as well as possession catchers Spencer Curtis and Karsyn Pupunu. Pofele Ashlock is the league’s best inside receiver. Dan Morrison’s bump from consultant to quarterbacks coach has improved Brayden Schager’s reads. Schager was asked to provide input on designing the grip and texture of the “Braddahball” that the Warriors will use in games. June Jones, co-creator of this version of the four-wide offense, met with the UH coaches to review videos, edit the playbook, and offer pointers on the scheme’s pass protection. As part of installing the specific blocking techniques and footwork of the run-and-shoot, new O-line coach Derek Fa‘avi, who was MVP of the 2005 Warriors, consulted with Samson Satele, who played eight NFL seasons, and former UH coach Dennis McKnight. Kuao Peihopa, who moved from defensive tackle, can play both guard spots and right tackle.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

Rush—5 Tariq Jones 6-2 250 Jr.

DT—52 Ezra Evaimalo 6-2 260 Sr.

NT—77 Jamar Sekona 6-2 295 Sr.

DE—0 Elijah Robinson 6-4 260 Gr.

MLB—54 Jamih Otis 5-11 215 So.

WLB—11 Nalu Emerson 6-1 215 Sr.

NB—25 Matagi Thompson 6-2 180 So.

FCB—4 Cam Stone 5-10 200 Sr.

FS—1 Peter Manuma 6-0 195 Jr.

S—29 Nahe Mendiola-Jensen 6-1 170 Jr.

BCB—Caleb Brown 6-1 170 Sr.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman acknowledges the Warriors will be in a 4-2-5 base with an attacking scheme that begins on the front line. The D-line’s goal is the “knock back,” when the line of scrimmage is reset. During and after practices, the D-linemen will shadow box or hit a padded obstacle as part of hand-combat training. Ezra Evaimalo, who plays the 3 tech, is noted for having the best “punch” on the team — a tactic of navigating past grasping blockers. Evaimalo learned the punch from Ma‘a Tanuvasa, a former UH D-lineman who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. Rush end Tariq Jones, who has conquered last year’s injury, is reclaiming the “Showtime” nickname he earned from high school teammates. Jones gained 30 pounds through a low-carb, no-salt diet, and has developed the heavy-handed punch. Jones and pass-rushing specialist Jackie Johnson III will walk around the weight room carrying 120-pound dumbbells in each hand. “You need heavy hands, violent hands, to play this game,” Jones said. The interior line is deep — and interchangeable between 3 tech and nose — with transfers Jamar Sekona (USC) and Dion Washington (Nevada), as well as Daniel “Sauce” Williams. The Warriors also will rotate at the two linebacker positions. Boundary corner Caleb Brown, nickelback Matagi Thompson and strong safety Nahe Mendiola-Jensen have made the most of opportunities created by injuries.

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIALISTS

KO—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

PK—17 Kansei Matsuzawa 6-2 205 Jr.

P/H—19 Lucas Borrow 5-11 180 Gr.

LS—44 Solomon Landrum 5-11 210 Sr.

KR/PR—2 Tylan Hines 5-7 175 So.

Every weekday morning, Tylan Hines takes turns facing the glare of the rising sun or standing in the Ching Complex’s cross winds. Hines seeks the adverse conditions to prepare for his role as punt returner. Last year, the Warriors muffed three punts and juggled a couple more. Hines, who also will return kickoffs, has worked on catching kicks with his hands and not body. Matthew Shipley’s transfer to Arkansas opened two jobs. Japan-reared Kansei Matsuzawa, who aspired to play college football after watching an NFL game four years ago, will handle the point-scoring kicks. In practices, Ball State transfer Lucas Borrow used two types of punts: a bouncer off a rollout and a traditional blast away.