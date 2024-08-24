Sign-up now open for kupuna spelling bee

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

All Hawaii residents 60 years or older are invited to compete in the 2024 Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin.

Contestants must sign up and pay a $35 registration fee by Sept. 1 at kupuna spellingbee.com. Anyone who is at least 60 years old by Sept. 1 is eligible. Net proceeds from the annual event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Kiwanis will present $2,000, $1,000 and $500 cash prizes to the first-, second- and third-place winners. Presenting co-sponsors of the contest are Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Hawaiian is donating air miles for spelling bee winners of the Hawaii island preliminary contest, to be held Sept. 14, and complimentary transportation to Oahu for the statewide competition. There will be no other preliminary competitions on the other neighbor islands or Oahu.

Alaska Airlines will provide the statewide champion with a trip for two to any destination on its regular schedule.

For more information, email kiwaniskupuna spellingbee@gmail.com or call 808-280-1299.