Sign-up now open for kupuna spelling bee

Saturday, August 24, 2024
80°
Today's Paper
By Pat Gee
Today
•
Updated
10:50 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
All Hawaii residents
60 years or older are invited to compete in the 2024 Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin.
Contestants must sign up and pay a $35 registration fee by Sept. 1 at kupuna
spellingbee.com. Anyone who is at least 60 years old by Sept. 1 is eligible. Net proceeds from the annual event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
Kiwanis will present $2,000, $1,000 and $500 cash prizes to the first-,
second- and third-place winners. Presenting co-sponsors of the contest are Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Hawaiian is donating air miles for spelling bee winners of the Hawaii island preliminary contest, to be held Sept. 14, and complimentary transportation
to Oahu for the statewide competition. There will
be no other preliminary competitions on the other neighbor islands or
Oahu.
Alaska Airlines will provide the statewide champion with a trip for two to any destination on its regular schedule.
For more information, email kiwaniskupuna
spellingbee@gmail.com
or call 808-280-1299.