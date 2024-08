Hawaii’s Akira Jacobs went to the hoop against Cal State Northridge’s Bryan Ndjonga on March 6.

The bracket was released Thursday for the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic men’s basketball tournament scheduled for Dec. 22, 23 and 25 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The first-round matchups are Oregon State vs. College of Charleston at 10 a.m.; Loyola Chicago vs. Oakland at noon; Nebraska vs. Murray State at 4 p.m.; and Charlotte vs. host Hawaii at 6 p.m.

There will be four games each day, with the championship on Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m.

All games will be broadcast on ESPNU or ESPN2.

College of Charleston, Oakland and Nebraska played in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in October. Visit hawaiianairlinesdiamondheadclassic.com for updates.

Chaminade 12th in AVCA Preseason Poll

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team came in at 12th in the AVCA Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll released Friday.

The ranking is tied for the highest in program history for the Silverswords. Chaminade was also No. 12 in the Sept. 18 poll last year. It is also the third time the team has opened the year nationally ranked.

Chaminade is coming off a season in which the team went 30-4, setting a program record for wins. The Silverswords finished second in the PacWest at 17-3, and advanced to the NCAA Division II West Regional semifinals.

The Silverswords were tied with defending PacWest champion Point Loma in the Pacific West Conference Preseason Poll, and will open play next week in the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge.