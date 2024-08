Capistrano Valley of California will count its most recent visit to the islands a victory, no matter how ugly it got.

The Cougars sacked Moanalua quarterback Isaac Harney three times and intercepted him once in the final five minutes of a physical contest at Kapolei, sealing a physical 33-23 victory.

Moanalua had the ball with 25.2 seconds left when school officials called the game because of rising tensions after Na Menehune’s Jayce Bareng was horse tackled and a skirmish broke out on the Moanalua sideline. Order was restored enough for the teams to go through the handshake line, but things got out of hand when shortly before it was completed.

“I think it was a hard-fought game, I warned the referees multiple times that they were trying to fight us and I think our team kept their composure very well,” Capistrano Valley coach Sean Curtis said. “We got a horse-collar tackle, our guys trying to take down their best player, it’s not intentional, but he was brought down in a way on their sideline that they didn’t like and they basically lost composure and tried to fight our whole team. It is what it is — at the end of the day we are leaving here with a victory.”

Moanalua kept its players on the field until the Cougars were on their bus. Coach Andrew Manley declined comment while trying to keep his boys under control.

Moanalua dropped to 2-1, while Capistrano Valley opened it season with a victory.

Na Menehune held a 23-18 lead with 5 minutes, 37 seconds left when Harney completed a touchdown pass to Kyson Kealoha and Bareng ran in the extra points.

Capistrano Valley responded, though, taking the lead 26-23 when quarterback Tommy Acosta hit Colin Hooper for a touchdown 17 plays after the Cougars picked off Harney at the goal line. Harney was under duress when he threw his next interception with 3:12 remaining and Acosta sealed it with a 21-yard score to Talon Spencer with just under two minutes remaining.

Knowing Moanalua needed to pass, the Cougars pinned their ears back and hounded Harney on the final drive before the trouble began.

Acosta finished the evening with 204 yards against Moanalua’s tough defense, 116 of them to Spencer, and the team rushed for 196 yards on 37 attempts among four ball-carriers.

Harney lit up the visitors for 371 yards in the air despite three interceptions, with Bareng accounting for 137 of them on seven grabs. Moanalua totaled 12 rushing yards because of the sacks.

It was Capistrano Valley’s fourth visit to the islands and first since 1996, when it beat Nanakuli in the valley 42-21.

“We have been treated so special by all of the Hawaiian people, the culture has been nothing but first class to us,” Curtis said. “I think it was just a spirited game.”

Saint Louis 49, Kamehameha-Maui 0

Mose Lilo threw for three touchdowns and ran for two, leading the Crusaders over the host Warriors.

Stytyn Lasconia caught three touchdown passes and finished with 204 yards receiving to become the 10th player in school history to record a 200-yard receiving game.

Lilo finished with 185 passing yards, and had TD runs of 33 yards and 1 yard. Nainoa Lopes came off the bench to throw a touchdown to Lasconia and added an 8-yard TD pass to Mana Heffernan.

The Crusaders scored all 49 points in the first half, with 21 coming in the first quarter. Saint Louis held the Warriors to 55 yards of total offense.

Pac-Five 42, McKinley 6

Kalen Donate rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass from Braden Sarahina as the Wolfpack scored the first 42 points in a win over the Tigers.

Seth Miller added two touchdown runs for Pac-Five, which is 2-0 to start a season for the second time in three years.

Gregory Givens caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Tarsen Soliaga for McKinley (0-2), which has lost 31 games in a row dating back to 2019.

—

SAINT LOUIS 49, KAMEHAMEHA-MAUI 0

At Kana’iaupuni Stadium

Saint Louis (1-2)21 28 0 0 — 49

KS-Maui (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

STL—Stytyn Lasconia 65 pass from Mose Lilo (Makena Kauai kick)

STL—Lilo 33 run (Kauai kick)

STL—Lasconia 48 pass from Lilo (Kauai kick)

STL—Kaeo Apduhan 5 pass from Lilo (Kauai kick)

STL—Lilo 1 run (Kauai kick)

STL—Lasconia 91 pass from Nainoa Lopes (Kauai kick)

STL—Mana Heffernan 8 pass from Lopes (Kauai kick)

RUSHING—Saint Louis: Lilo 3-40, Lopes 2-29, Madden-Rush Ahuna 3-21, Jonah Gora-Aina 2-15, Thalen Kekawa 2-9, Heffernan 2-7, Kamrin Sanborn-Newo 2-7, Pupualii Sepulona 1-5, Napoleon Stevens 1-0, team 1-(minus 25). Kamehameha-Maui: Noah Gabriel 4-4, Frank Abreu 1-(minus 5), team 1-(minus 8), Kolt Kahoohanohano 5-(minus 20).

PASSING—Saint Louis: Lilo 11-15-1-185, Lopes 6-7-0-155. Kamehameha-Maui: Kahoohanohano 17-27-184.

RECEIVING—Saint Louis: Lasconia 3-204, Ashley Kingston Siliado 2-23, Exodus Brown 2-21, Apduhan 2-20, Xavier Brown 1-28, Sepulona 1-16, Roxten Popa-Hernandez 2-8, Heffernan 1-8, Kalan Lee 1-7, Ahuna 2-5. Kamehameha-Maui: Abreu 3-46, Bransyn Hong 5-20, Aka Abihai-Phillips 3-11, Tevyn Apo 2-9, Kaonohi Casco 2-7, Gabriel 1-(minus 2), Kahoohanohano 1-(minus 7).

CAPISTRANO VALLEY 33, MOANALUA 23

at Alvin Nagasako Sports Complex

Cap.Valley (1-0) 0 18 0 15 — 33

Moanalua (2-1) 2 7 14 0 — 23

MOA—Max Addo-McCoy safety

CV—Talon Spencer 25 pass from Tommy Acosta (run failed)

MOA—Max Addo-McCoy 2 pass from Isaac Harney (Andy Nguyen kick)

CV—Hudson Campbell 12 pass from Acosta (run failed)

CV—Kaden Hunter 34 pass from Acosta (pass failed)

MOA— Kyson Kealoha 51 pass from Harney (Jayce Bareng rush)

MOA—Kealoha 7 pass from Harney (run failed)

CV—Colin Hooper 8 pass from Acosta (Cire Jefferson pass from Acosta)

CV—Spencer 21 pass from Acosta (Colin Childers kick)

RUSHING—Capistrano Valley: Acosta 17-69, Landon Woodson 5-50, Reily Walker 11-41, Spencer 4-36. Moanalua: Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana 3-2, Kalino Judalena 1-1, Duane Miller 5-(minus 5), Harney 12-(minus 10).

PASSING—Capistrano Valley: Acosta 17-36-1-204. Moanalua: Harney 27-37-3-371.

RECEIVING—Capistrano Valley: Spencer 6-116, Hunter 5-53, Campbell 2-17, Hooper 1-8, Jefferson 1-8, Walker 2-2. Moanalua: Bareng 7-137, Laakea Tapaoan 8-91, Kealoha 6-86, Ryder Chang 3-27, Miller 1-18, William Wells 1-10, Addo-McCoy 1-2.

JV—Kapolei 28, Moanalua 18

PAC-FIVE 42, MCKINLEY 6

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Pac-Five (2-0) 14 14 14 0 — 42

McKinley (0-2) 0 0 0 6 — 6

P5—Kalen Donate 12 run (kick blocked)

P5—Seth Miller 6 run (Elijah Connell-Chavez run)

P5—Donate 10 run (pass failed)

P5—Donate 32 pass from Braden Sarahina (Avari Zion-Branch pass from Sarahina)

P5—David Hosier 15 interception return (kick failed)

P5—Miller 41 run (Sean Fujimoto run)

MCK—Gregory Givens 21 pass from Tarsen Soliaga (kick blocked)

FARRINGTON 42, RANCHO MIRAGE (CALIF.) 0

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

R. Mirage (0-0) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Farrington (2-0) 0 7 28 7 — 42

FARR—Kingsten Samuelu 1 run (Ku Ponciano kick)

FARR—K Ponciano 18 pass from Donny Faavi (Panciano kick)

FARR—LJ Masalosalo 49 interception return (Ponciano kick)

FARR—Princeten Samuelu 23 pass from Faavi (Ponciano kick)

FARR—Joah Mossman 23 pass from Faavi (Ponciano kick)

FARR—P. Samuelu 9 pass from Lauititi Liufau (Ponciano kick)

Also:

Kamehameha 31, Warren (Calif.) 20

Damien 28, Mojave (Nev.) 6

From Thursday

Mountain Vista (Co.) 83, Pearl City 6