Junior offensive lineman Malakai Lee substituted in on defense and recorded a fourth-down sack in the final two minutes to finish off Kamehameha’s 31-20 victory over host Warren.

The victory in Downey, Calif., was Kamehameha’s first over a mainland opponent since 2018.

Junior tight end Taimane Purcell caught two touchdown passes and senior quarterback Jevin Bolos- Reyes came off the bench to throw for two touchdowns and rush for another to secure the win for the Warriors (2-1).

Kamehameha scored the final 24 points after the Bears (0-1) took a 20-7 lead in the second quarter on a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jay’Mari Redmond.

Bolos-Reyes answered with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Ty Perkins and put the Warriors ahead with a 20-yard TD pass to Purcell after the Kamehameha defense forced a turnover.

Madden Aquino hit a 28-yard field goal before halftime to put Kamehameha in front 24-20. Bolos-Reyes scored on a 5-yard QB keeper in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

The game was delayed more than 20 minutes in the third quarter after a Warren player suffered an injury.