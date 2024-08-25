2 Big Island schools closed Monday due to hazardous road conditions

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Even though Hurricane Hone has passed Hawaii island, two island schools will be closed Monday due to hazardous road conditions.

Ka‘u High & Paaala Elementary School and Na‘alehu Elementary School will be closed to students and staff Monday due to hazardous road conditions. Highway 11 has been shut down by emergency crews, making both campuses inaccessible to families and staff.

All other state Department of Education schools are scheduled to open as usual on Monday.