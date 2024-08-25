Column: Care homes key to isle homeless plight

Homelessness in Hawaii is a multifaceted issue, driven by soaring living costs, scarce affordable housing and economic inequality. The most visible and vulnerable among the homeless are often those grappling with mental illness and addiction.

When people talk about the homelessness problem, they’re usually referring to those with these conditions who occupy our sidewalks and public spaces. For these individuals, long-term and permanent care homes are essential in tackling homelessness. These homes provide stable, supportive environments that address the root causes of homelessness and offer paths to recovery and stability.

First, consider the stability. For individuals dealing with mental illness and addiction, the instability of homelessness makes it nearly impossible to access consistent treatment and support. Long-term and permanent care homes provide the steady environment necessary for residents to engage in regular therapy, stick to medication schedules, and participate in rehabilitation programs. This stability is crucial for effective treatment and recovery, helping individuals make real progress towards health and self-sufficiency.

Moreover, care homes offer a structured setting where residents can relearn and practice essential life skills. Homelessness often strips away basic abilities needed for independent living, such as managing finances, maintaining personal hygiene, and securing employment. Comprehensive support programs in care homes provide the training and guidance necessary to rebuild these skills. This holistic approach not only meets immediate needs but also equips individuals with the tools for long-term stability.

Additionally, long-term and permanent care homes reduce the burden on emergency services and health care systems. People with untreated mental illness and addiction frequently depend on emergency rooms and law enforcement, creating significant public costs. Continuous care and support in these homes decrease the frequency of crises that require emergency intervention. This not only benefits the individuals but also eases the pressure on public resources, allowing for more efficient service use. The benefits to the community from long-term and permanent care homes go beyond cost savings. By addressing homelessness at its core, these facilities help create safer, more cohesive communities.

Stable housing and supportive care reduce the incidence of behaviors associated with untreated mental illness and addiction, such as public disturbances and petty crime. Integrating care homes within communities fosters a culture of inclusion and support, challenging stigmas and promoting understanding.

Hawaii’s unique cultural landscape highlights the importance of community-based solutions. Traditional Hawaiian values emphasize ohana (family) and communal support. Long-term and permanent care homes embody these principles, offering a compassionate and inclusive approach to addressing homelessness. By prioritizing the well-being of all residents, these homes reflect the spirit of aloha and the interconnectedness of the community.

In the end, long-term and permanent care homes for the mentally ill and those suffering from addiction are not just compassionate choices but pragmatic solutions to reducing homelessness in Hawaii. They provide stability, structured support and reduce the burden on public services, paving the way for lasting recovery and reintegration into society. Investing in these care homes is a crucial step towards a healthier, more inclusive Hawaii, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

James Logue, MPA, is a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and an investigator for the state Department of Human Services.