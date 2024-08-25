Letter: Dem bait-and-switch hooked Harris nod

If DEI means “didn’t earn it,” then Vice President Kamala Harris is our DEI presidential candidate. No one voted specifically for her in the primaries. Party elites baited primary voters with Joe Biden who was staying in the race “1,000 percent” — then switched to Harris.

We were swindled — hoodwinked! How many would have opted for Bernie Sanders or Gavin Newsom or a relative centrist such as Amy Klobuchar or Josh Shapiro?

One thing about former President Donald Trump is that he got his party’s nomination fair and square. And so far he has taken everything his enemies have thrown at him and managed to survive. Truth be told, in my estimation he will always stand tall for America, prioritizing traditional values and a strong economy. Harris, on the other hand, prioritizes progressive leftist ideology. I fear she will take a knee for America whenever it suits her policy.

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter