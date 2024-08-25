Letter: Grateful for Hawaii’s great first responders

Mahalo to all the first responders, great firefighters, EMTs/EMS and the police. Every day I hear the sirens blaring down the streets going someplace fast. Whether people are moving aside to let these vehicles pass is another thing, but these important vehicles with the responders are on their way to save someone, something or someone’s loved one.

Not enough recognition and mahalo is given to them. There may not be enough of these great individuals, but for the number we have and for the work they do daily, it’s amazing. Putting their lives out there for others. Imagine what they see and the emotions they must feel?

So, thank you, first responders. No political talk here, no grumbling, no talk of monster homes. Simply mahalo for all that you do for us every day. You deserve all the best!

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

