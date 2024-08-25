Letter: If GOP is a ship, then Trump must be Ahab

The party formerly known as Republican is on a Melvillian venture. Their captain has lost all sense of duty to his mates in his selfish quest of besting his foe. He blames his opponent for his peg leg of legal woes, with little recognition that it was of his own doing. With little regard for policies that have ensured the success of his crew and others before them, he blunders forth on his self-serving cruise of vengeance. This time, I hope there is more than one survivor to tell the story.

Just like a ship, the success of our country relies on people of far-reaching backgrounds, hashing out solutions that bring everyone safely and securely to port. For nearly 250 years this plan has not only served us well, we have become the flagship of the world. This collective of differences is the reason America is already great.

Kevin Johnson

Kapolei

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter