Letter: Roadside zoo not an attractive attraction

The lemurs go about their day as visitors stop and view their antics during Tiger Fun Day at Panaեwa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens on June 29.

Recent reports found that visitors are throwing food and debris into the cages at Panaewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens. This is just one reason why roadside zoos are not safe for animals.

Many animals have died after eating coins, plastic bags and other items thrown into their cages. Animals in roadside zoos have been poisoned, left to starve, deprived of veterinary care and burned alive in fires. They have been beaten, bludgeoned and stolen by people who were able to gain access to their cages.

Animals in roadside zoos are far from home and far from safe. If you care about animals, a roadside zoo is the last place to visit.

Zoe Rappoport

Kihei, Maui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter