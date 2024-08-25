Letter: Speed-camera system doesn’t go far enough

If our state senators believe that automated speed cameras at stop lights are a good idea, why would they specifically amend Senate Bill 2443 so that the systems can’t be used in more than 10 school zones across the state? SB 2443 was enacted as Act 112 in July.

Do they want to keep a few of our kids safe, but not all of them? Or is the move so they can say they passed the bill while doing everything possible to prevent it from being used effectively?

Shari Sprague

Manoa

