Letter: U.S. must not kowtow to Putin the big bully

When will the United States government finally get its head out of the sand in regard to Ukraine? Vladimir Putin is a KGB terrorist. He only has to say “nuclear” and our government shrivels, snivels, whines and hides in a corner.

Putin is your basic bully. I had to deal with bullies in junior and senior high, and Putin is no different. He wants to eliminate Ukraine so he can have unfettered access to the Black Sea. He wants Alaska back and if Trump wins, he may just let Putin have it.

When Putin cries nukes, call his bluff. Will the U.S. government please say out loud that we want Ukraine to win Putin’s unjust war that he is afraid to call a war? Russia must be removed entirely from Ukraine.

Dave Kisor

Pahoa, Hawaii island

