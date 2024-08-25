Dave Reardon: Hawaii-Delaware State game didn’t live up to its 40-point-spread billing

Delaware State tight end Edward Core is brought down by Hawaii linebacker Jamih Otis (54), defensive lineman Elijah Robinson (0), and defensive back Caleb Brown (13) during the first half.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager finds the end zone for a touchdown against the Delaware State Hornets during the second half.

The question Saturday at the Ching Complex was supposed to be when, not if.

When would Delaware State break? When would the University of Hawaii football team take complete control?

But this was an if kind of game, for way too long.

Hawaii’s season-opening victory over the 40-point underdog visitors with the travel week from hell was in doubt for more than a half.

Maybe — at least until late in the game — the misadventures that had them arrive days later than planned helped the Hornets more than they hurt them. They missed out on a luau and a visit to the Arizona Memorial, but they also experienced less exposure to Waikiki and the potential dangers of mai tais and mopeds that have done in many teams visiting the islands.

The Warriors showed flashes of brilliance early, but little consistency.

The result was a competitive college football game — not a glorified scrimmage between teams on two different levels.

The deeper Warriors prevailed, but not until late in the second half of their 35-14 victory over the Hornets.

Until then DSU played UH even — and controlled the momentum after tying the score at 14 early in the third quarter.

Finally, Hawaii developed consistency and rhythm and made the big plays needed to win.

The Warriors avoided an embarrassing season-opening loss that would have been on par with two during third-year coach Timmy Chang’s playing career.

This would have been as bad or worse than Portland State in 2000, or Florida Atlantic in 2004 (incidentally, UH athletic director Craig Angelos was FAU’s AD at the time).

The Warriors led 14-7 at half mostly because of their defense and special teams.

Some of Hawaii’s sloppiness on offense in the first half is to be expected in a season-opener — especially with a passing attack like the run-and-shoot and in wind and rain. But senior quarterback Brayden Schager found it unacceptable and made no excuses for himself or the offense in general.

“It was embarrassing to score seven points in the first half. … We met as an offense (at halftime),” he said. “Sometimes you need a little butt-chewing.”

When asked who did the butt-chewing, Schager said, “It was me.”

Schager, normally soft-spoken, said he called himself out as much or more than he did anyone else.

“I took accountability,” he said. “When I need to talk, I talk.”

Then he led by example, directing three scoring drives after the Hornets tied it in the third. Schager rushed for two TDs and passed for another to Dekel Crowdus. Add in his first-quarter scoring pass to Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, and Schrager was responsible for four touchdowns.

The other touchdown came from Tylan Hines on a 44-yard punt return. The former running back appears to be in the right positions now, as a receiver and kick returner.

Not everyone will see it this way, but this win that was a lot closer for a lot longer than expected is probably better for the Warriors in the long run than if they’d scored all of the 49 points.

You learn from making mistakes, but it’s a lot better to do so and win the game, too.

The Warriors know they will need to play like they did in the last 25 minutes Saturday, not the first 35, if they are to have a chance against UCLA six days from today.

Especially after not coming close to covering that 40-point spread against an FCS team that won one game last year, UH’s role will be reversed next week. The Bruins will be the team expected by most to break its opponent from a lower level —with the question being when, not if.