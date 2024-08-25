Dave Reardon: Hawaii-Delaware State game didn’t live up to its 40-point-spread billing
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii defensive lineman Lesterlaisene Lagafuaina sacks Delaware State quarterback C.J. Henry during the second half.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager finds the end zone for a touchdown against the Delaware State Hornets during the second half.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Delaware State tight end Edward Core is brought down by Hawaii linebacker Jamih Otis (54), defensive lineman Elijah Robinson (0), and defensive back Caleb Brown (13) during the first half.