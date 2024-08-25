Sagapolutele’s 5 TD passes help Campbell romp over Punahou

Campbell wide receiver Tyson Ball caught a pass as Punahou defensive back Kaison Aquino closed in during the first half Saturday at Alexander Field.

Campbell’s Zayden Alviar-Costa trots back into the field after catching a touchdown against the Punahou Buffanblu on Saturday.

Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Punahou Buffanblu on Saturday.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele wears ample padding, but even he had to wince after taking a big shot to the ribs from a Punahou pass rusher late in the third quarter.

The play gained 36 yards. Sagapolutele returned two plays later, fired his fifth touchdown pass of the afternoon and called it a day as No. 3-ranked Campbell overwhelmed sixth-ranked Punahou 49-17 on Saturday at soggy Alexander Field. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound southpaw was on point all day, completing 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 323 yards without a sack or interception.

“Jaron is everything we said he was,” Punahou coach Nate Kia said. “Definitely exposes things that we’ve got to do better. Another good teaching tape. A lot of things to correct. A lot of combinations to figure out. We’re getting closer to the answers. We go into a bye week now. We have an opportunity to gather ourselves and retool everything before we get into ILH play, which is what really matters.”

Campbell improved to 2-0 in nonconference play. Punahou’s relatively young squad, coming off a loss to national powerhouse Sierra Canyon, is now 1-2. Sagapolutele, a commit to Cal, also scrambled for 60 rushing yards on six carries. Three of his receivers had at least six receptions.

“I don’t even know. It was one of the linebackers. I got hit in my ribs and it was sore, but I’m good,” Sagapolutele said.

The idea of sitting the rest of the game with a big lead didn’t cross his mind.

“They just wanted me to catch my breath. They weren’t worried,” he said. “I think it’s all the hard work we put in. I didn’t put in the work to just sit out. Cameron (Mamiya) made a good catch. They make hard catches at practice. That’s what makes them better.”

Punahou established a ground attack with Nelson Aau (21 attempts, 70 yards, two TDs). Freshman quarterback Hunter Fujikawa passed for 179 yards and showed vast improvement with no turnovers.

The Buffanblu opened the game with a methodical approach, running the ball on eight of their first nine snaps. The 15-play series concluded with a 19-yard field goal by Carson Beard for a 3-0 Punahou lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter.

Sagapolutele engineered back-to-back scoring marches.

First, a seven-play, 80-yard drive, scrambling twice for gains of 8 and 17 yards. He found Zayden Alviar-Costa on an out route at the left pylon for a 7-yard touchdown. Campbell led 7-3 with 1:33 to go in the opening quarter.

Then came a five-play, 47-yard drive that was set up by Tainoa Lave’s 19-yard punt return. Sagapolutele rolled left and found Mamiya in the end zone for a 2-yard TD. The Sabers led 14-3 with 9:24 to go in the second quarter.

Punahou went into hurry-up mode as Fujikawa found Dash Watanabe for completions of 10, 11 and 13 yards. After Aau gashed the defense for a 16-yard gain up the middle, Campbell called time out and regrouped. Four incompletions in a row by Fujikawa turned the ball back over the the visiting team.

The Sabers’ third scoring drive began with 47 seconds left in the first half. Sagapolutele went 5-for-5, including a 10-yard strike to Alviar-Costa on a fade route, for a 21-3 lead with 19 seconds until intermission.

Campbell was deliberate on the opening series of the second half, driving 80 yards in 11 plays. Sagapolutele found Tyson Ball in the end zone for a 22-yard TD, opening the lead to 28-3 with 7:01 left in the third quarter.

Aau’s 1-yard score with 2:28 left in the third period was Punahou’s first touchdown of the afternoon.

Sagapolutele took a shot to the ribs while delivering a 36-yard completion to end the third quarter. He sat out one play, then returned to toss a 5-yard TD pass to Mamiya, who made a superb one-handed snag in the corner of the end zone.

Lave returned a booming 46-yard punt by Beard with an 87-yard punt return to the house.

Aau answered with a 17-yard TD run with 7:51 left.

Campbell has two byes before meeting Farrington on Sept. 14.

Kahuku 13, Konawaena 0

Kahuku’s defense returned home and pitched another shutout in a 13-0 win over visiting Konawaena at Carlton E. Weimer Field on Saturday night.

Kahuku earned its first score thanks to Kalaheo Kanae-Oliveira’s first big punt, with Madden Soliai picking off a duck from Konawaena quarterback Keenan Alani at the 9-yard line and strolling into the end zone.

From there it was a defensive struggle, with Konawaena limited to 54 yards, all in the air, and the Red Raiders compiling only 86, an even split between rushing and passing. The biggest chunk came with 1:12 left when Troy Mariteragi rolled right and found Jayden Tagaloga in the back of the end zone for a slim 13-0 lead. Kahuku had the ball only three times in the first 24 minutes.

Kahuku limited Konawaena to 103 yards in the air and 16 on the ground but reverted to the old days on offense with 15 passes and 35 rushes.

The Red Raiders improved to 2-1 after giving up 33 points at national power Bishop Gorman last week. Konawaena dropped to 1-2, with its other loss coming to Punahou in the season opener.

The game was called with 58 seconds left following an injury.

Palos Verdes (Calif.) 27, ‘Iolani 21

Andrew Habif had scoring runs of 10, 1 and 44 yards for Palos Verdes (1-0). CJ Villanueva threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns for ‘Iolani (1-2), both to Kekama Kane. Kane finished with six catches for 52 yards, while Keon Pruesser led the Raiders with 12 catches for 97 yards.

Roosevelt 18, Nanakuli 7

The Rough Riders used big plays to open and close the game, defeating the Golden Hawks in Nanakuli to earn their first win of the season.

William Aarona hauled in a 97-yard touchdown from Ioane Kamanao in the first quarter to get Roosevelt (1-1) on the board first. In the fourth quarter, Riley Beal scooped up a loose ball and returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown. The Rough Riders held the Golden Hawks (1-2) to 137 yards of total offense.

CAMPBELL 49, PUNAHOU 17

At Alexander Field

Campbell (2-0) 7 14 14 14 — 49

Punahou (1-2) 3 0 7 7 — 17

PUN—FG Carson Beard 19

CAMP—Zayden Alviar-Costa 7 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Jadyn Parker kick)

CAMP—Cameron Mamiya 2 pass from Sagapolutele (Parker kick)

CAMP—Alviar-Costa 10 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (kick)

CAMP—Tyson Ball 22 pass from Sagapolutele (Parker kick)

CAMP—Brystin Sansano 46 run (Parker kick)

PUN—Nelson Aau 1 run (Carson Beard kick)

CAMP—Mamiya 5 pass from Sagapolutele (Parker kick)

CAMP—Tainoa Lave 87 punt return (Parker kick)

PUN—Aau 17 run (Beard kick)

RUSHING—Campbell: Sansano 10-70, Sagapolutele 6-60, Xyler Jarra 4-20, Rusten Abang-Perez 1-9, Tamahere Collins 1-3, Brayden Medeiros 1-2, Valoia Amitoelau 1-1. Punahou: Aau 21-70.

PASSING—Campbell: Sagapolutele 24-30-0-323, Medeiros 2-3-0-10. Punahou: Hunter Fujikawa 16-33-0-179.

RECEIVING—Campbell: Ball 6-128, Alviar-Costa 7-89, Abang-Perez 6-72, Isaiah Chong 2-25, Mamiya 2-7, Amitoelau 2-6, Jayzen Fernandez 1-6. Punahou: Dash Watanabe 8-119, Keola Ane 4-32, Sean Connell 2-15, Zion White 2-12.

KAHUKU 13, KONAWAENA 0

At Kahuku

Konawaena (1-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kahuku (2-1) 6 7 0 0 — 13

KAH—Madden Soliai 15 interception return (kick failed)

KAH—Jayden Tagaloa 23 pass from Troy Mariteragi (Manoa Kahalepuna kick)

RUSHING—Konawaena: Hercules Nahale 10-14, Buck Ka-Ne Kala 1-13, Armenio Blanco 1-2, 10 Alani 7-(minus 5), Team 3-(minus 20). Kahuku: Beau Pruett 11-60, Shaedon Kanoa 4-20, Blake Alo 4-15, Malosi Fiatoa 5-15, Mariteragi 3-10, Achillez Mika-Togiola 1-7, Team 1-(minus 4), Isaiah Joaquin 2-(minus 4), Christian Sanford-Tupu 3-(minus 13), Soliai 1-(minus 13).

PASSING—Konawaena: Keenan Alani 15-27-1-108. Kahuku: Mariteragi 6-12-1- 51, Christian Sanford-Tupuola 2-3-0-28.

RECEIVING—Konawaena: Aliimalu Tan 5-62, Austin Takaki 7-48, Hayden Nishida 2-1, Kaiea Thomas 1-(minus 3). Kahuku: Tagaloa 4-34, Kea Lerner 2-28, Pruett 1-11, Bodhi Kaanga 1-6.

PALOS VERDES (CALIF.) 27, ‘IOLANI 21

At Eddie Hamada Field

Palos Verdes (1-0) 6 14 7 0 — 27

‘Iolani (1-2) 7 0 14 0 — 21

PV—Owen Wishner 5 pass from Ryan Rakowski (kick failed)

IOL—Jones Vierra 2 run (Austin Dang kick)

PV—Andrew Habif 10 run (Dylan Freebury kick)

PV—Habif 1 run (Freebury kick)

IOL— Kekama Kane 5 pass from CJ Villanueva (Dang kick)

PV—Habif 44 run (Freebury kick)

IOL—Kane 8 pass from Villanueva (Dang kick)

RUSHING—Palos Verdes: Habif 24-139, Rakowski 4-19, Dominik Hernando 2-6, Cole Norman 1-(minus 8). ‘Iolani: Vierra 17-86, Villanueva 1-(minus 9).

PASSING—Palos Verdes: Rakowski 17-22-0-124. ‘Iolani: Villanueva 28-36-0-240.

RECEIVING—Palos Verdes: Joey Koyama 5-75, Cole Norman 3-36, Camren Hughes 3-15, Morley Boyd 2-19, Jack Criss 1-21, Will Zane 1-14, Evan Aguirre 1-14, Wishner 1-5. ‘Iolani: Keon Preusser 12-97, Kane 6-52, Tyger Hayashi 5-67, Vierra 2-12, Jaeden Park 2-9, Jadon Anzai 1-3.

ROOSEVELT 18, NANAKULI 7

At Nanakuli

Roosevelt (1-1) 6 0 6 6 — 18

Nanakuli (1-2) 0 0 0 7 — 7

ROOS—William Aarona 97 pass from Ioane Kamanao (kick blocked)

ROOS—Keawe Davis 16 pass from Kamanao (pass failed)

NANA—Zane Kalua 2 run (Kekoa Asinsin kick)

ROOS—Riley Beal 85 fumble return (kick failed)

RUSHING—Roosevelt: Drayzen Kaneshiro-Domingo 4-15, Kamanao 13-3, Cameron Jackson 5-1. Nanakuli: Kalua 13-54, Kamuela Farias 13-29, Adrian James Letua 3-12, Kanoa Torres 1-7, Hunter Kealoha 4-6, Lyric Anuenue 1-3, Kainoa Decanto 3-(minus 3), Team 1-(minus 14).

PASSING—Roosevelt: Kamanao 11-25-1-178, Kaeo Bush 1-1-0-9. Nanakuli: Torres 7-11-1-46, Kealoha 2-6-0-(minus 3).

RECEIVING—Roosevelt: Aarona 1-97, Davis 6-56, Jerry Wu 3-28, Kai Kobayashi 1-8, Kekai Lima 1-(minus 2). Nanakuli: Malosi Muaau 4-36, Richard Federico 1-6, Anuenue 2-2, Kingston Salausa 1-0.

FROM THURSDAY

MOUNTAIN VISTA 83,

PEARL CITY 6

At Bino Neves Stadium

Mt. Vista (1-0) 42 21 14 6 — 83

Pearl City (0-2) 6 0 0 0 — 6

MV—Sean Conway 10 pass from Austyn Modrzewski (Hunter Dell kick)

MV—Brooklyn Bailey 52 interception return (Dell kick)

MV—Jack Blais 6 run (Dell kick)

MV—Conway 21 pass from Modrzewski (Dell kick)

MV—Blais 16 pass from Modrzewski (Dell kick)

PC—Javian Mizuno 73 pass from Ikaika Torres (kick failed)

MV—Conway 29 pass from Modrzewski (Dell kick)

MV—Elam Parises 5 pass from Modrzewski (Dell kick)

MV—Blais 25 pass from Modrzewski (Dell kick)

MV—Japree Joseph-Jennings 9 pass from Modrzewski (Dell kick)

MV—Jackson Crawford 42 run (Tanner Mills kick)

MV—Brandon Ruskin 46 pass from Marquise Reese (Mills kick)

MV—Crawford 22 run (kick failed)

RUSHING—Mountain Vista: Blais 6-82, Crawford 6-82, Huddle 1-76, Reese 3-8, Joseph-Jennings 1-8, Dylan Dunbar 1-5. Pearl City: Adriel Jonas Garrido 7-2, Lennon Elder 1-(minus 2), Rayden Olivas-Maake 3-(minus 2), Torres 3-(minus

35).

PASSING—Mountain Vista: Modrzewski 16-21-1-338, Reese 4-4-0-73. Pearl City: Torres 14-28-2-215, Jonah Galanto 5-11-0-32.

RECEIVING—Mountain Vista: Conway.4-89, Blais 3-53, Dunbar 1-51, Joseph-Jennings 2-51, Bruskin 1-46, Parises 3-43, Sammy Brown 2-36, Graham Wheeler 2-17, Bailey 1-10, Evan Wheeler 1-10. Pearl City: Mizuno 5-86, Keaton Tomas 3-77, Tayvon Ching-Harrell 2-35, Christian Kihewa 3-20, Elder 2-18, Bronson Abendanio 2-8, Josiah Wilkerson 1-2, Noah Sullivan 1-1.