Signs of Hawaiian Life – Aug. 25, 2024

Audrey Kwok of Honolulu shared this group shot of Weiland Tang, Glennard Fong, Shirley Fong, Sandi Booth, Debbie Hee, Lester Hee, herself and Anna Woo posing at Hawaii Poké Bowl in Delft, Netherlands. Photo by Nee Ling Sniffen.

"We spotted this funny combination of Poke & Burritos in Lake Garda, Italy," said Honolulu traveler Kathleen Hayasaka, who caught sight of the signage at Mahalo restaurant. Photo by Stephan Loubser.

While Honolulu resident Stanley Louis was visiting Barcelona, Spain, he saw the neon sign at Moshio Sushi restaurant promising sushi, ramen and poke. Photo by Diane Louis.

