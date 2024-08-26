Letter: Attempts to save historic Falls of Clyde stymied

The July 26 Star-Advertiser covered the state Department of Transportation (DOT) announcement of a request for proposals for removal of the Falls of Clyde. The caption to an accompanying photo stated the ship “has been abandoned and in neglect for over 10 years.” This is false. The truth is that Bishop Museum neglected the ship since the 1990s and prepared to sink it in 2008.

Friends of Falls of Clyde was formed in 2008 to preserve the ship. In 2014, we prepared drydock and business plans. In late 2014 to 2015, DOT began undermining our mission: ignoring our plans, making unsubstantiated statements about the ship’s safety, impounding it on a technicality in 2016 and banning us from working on the ship in 2019. The ship was never abandoned and neglect rests with Bishop Museum and DOT.

Bruce McEwan

President, Friends of Falls of Clyde

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter