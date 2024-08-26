Letter: Biden, Dems have much to do ahead of election

It was fitting that President Joe Biden was honored at the Democratic National Convention for his legacy, but he has some important matters left undone.

First, he must halt the sending of U.S. weapons to Israel for the Israelis’ continuing slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. More than 40,000 have been killed since last October. The U.S. must stop being an accomplice to genocide.

Second, Biden should give notice to Donald Trump and his election-denying cabal that any efforts to sabotage this November’s elections by preventing voting, delaying the vote count or mounting an insurrection will have serious consequences.

On our part, we need to donate, canvass and vote to ensure that a massive blue wave gives us our first woman president and extinguishes the authoritarian threat posed by Trump and the MAGA Republicans.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter