Letter: Long past time to study Trump’s state of mind

The headline of Jackie Calmes’ Aug. 16 column got it right: “Trump’s state of mind must be a topic of serious debate.” She refers to 37 psychiatrists and mental health professionals whose analysis was published and can be found in “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.”

Calmes reminds us that because of the so-called “(Barry) Goldwater rule” of the American Psychiatric Association — eschewing diagnosis without firsthand examination — the vast majority of mental health professionals have remained silent. The media has never known what to do with Trump’s speech and behavior nor, truthfully, have his opponents. The current word “weird” is catchy but is an inadequate euphemism.

Tom Coffman

Kaneohe

