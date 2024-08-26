Letter: Political candidates must remove campaign signs

Mahalo to the candidates and their supporters who are removing their campaign signs after the primary election. These candidates understood that the election is over, if defeated, or have won without needing a runoff in the general election.

It’s a shame that posters from previous elections can still be seen in various parts of town. The successful candidates are showing that they are starting to serve by correctly removing their signs. Unsuccessful candidates can remove and save their signs for the next election to demonstrate that they are responsible and may win on their second or third or fourth attempt to serve the citizens of Hawaii. Let’s keep Hawaii beautiful.

Leonard Leong

Sand Island

