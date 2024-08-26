Letter: Self-serving Democrat politicos lie to get votes

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

“Trump lies!” I read that a lot in the letters section. How can we elect a man who lies?

But Kamala Harris and Joe Biden lie. How long has Harris and the media lied, saying Biden was fit for the job? She says the border is safe and the economy is solid. And before that, the lies about Russian collusion with Donald Trump and Hunter Biden’s laptop were not real.

Or going back to Barack Obama, who said you can keep your health plan.

The Dems and their propagandist media keep telling the public what they want you to hear.

If a politician is focused on their future, they will tell you what you want to hear. If they care about the people, they will tell you the truth. You’re not getting that from the Dems.

Unfortunately, Harris is a practiced liar and abetted by a complicit media. Be careful who you’re voting for.

Stef Wenska

Kailua

