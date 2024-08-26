Letter: Sharks Cove too precious for planned development

It is beyond me how the city Department of Planning and Permitting can even entertain the thought of approving plans for a 34,500-square-foot commercial mall with 126 parking stalls and five food trucks, all located directly across the street from the pristine tidal pools of the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District.

The developer’s own plan details adverse impacts on the marine environment due to runoff and underground seepage. Sharks Cove has become a popular destination for tourists and is already experiencing gridlock traffic, overtourism and overuse. Building a commercial mall in this location would be disastrous.

The North Shore Community Sustainability Plan states the North Shore is to stay rural. How does a commercial mall meet this criteria? If built as planned, this project will forever change the North Shore’s rural character — the very reason it is so popular.

Amy Lutey

Haleiwa

