Off the news: City granted extension for Kapolei landfill

At this point, it’s not much of an extension — but the state Land Use Commission has granted the city’s request to have until Dec. 31 to identify a new site for a public landfill.

The search has been on for a new Oahu site since 2019, and communities bordering the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei have been agitating for its closure for longer than that. However, administrators are working on “a preferred site,” city communications director Scott Humber told the Star-Advertiser — and the administration is “confident” that a site will be identified, as required, by the end of the year.