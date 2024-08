Kristi Yamaguchi, Olympic gold medalist and founder of Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream, makes an appearance at Waimanalo Elementary and Intermediate School. Her program has expanded to include more Hawaii schools.

Kristi Yamaguchi, Olympic gold medal skater, author and founder of the Always Dream philanthropic organization, is sponsoring a reading program at 19 elementary schools in her 10th year of supporting Hawaii keiki.

In partnership with the state Department of Education, the Always Reading program will serve over 2,400 prekindergarten and kindergarten students and their family members on four islands.

The program has expanded to include King Kamehameha III and Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena elementary schools in Lahaina and Nanaikapono and Waianae Elementary Schools on Oahu’s Leeward Coast.

In addition, Naalehu Elementary in Kau on Hawaii island will be the first school to implement the Kaiaulu Model of Always Reading, a new program designed to support families in communities with geographical barriers that limit internet and mobile connectivity or affect school attendance, an announcement said.

The Always Reading program provides young students with a tablet, digital children’s library and local book coach. Book coaches teach families to use the tablet, stay connected via text messages to broaden access to books, increase at-home reading time and engage in their child’s learning.

For more information and a list of partner schools, visit alwaysdream.org.