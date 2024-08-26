Japanese films stream free on new platform

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

People from all over the world can now tune in to a new free online streaming platform: JFF Theater, launched Aug. 1 by the Japan Foundation.

JFF Theater is distributing a broad range of contemporary Japanese cinema with multilingual subtitles that can be viewed anywhere, anytime. It offers an initial lineup of five films, chosen for their popularity in previous Japanese Film Festivals; titles will be updated regularly, an announcement said.

In response to the high level of international interest in Japanese film, JFF Theater was launched with the catchphrase “Moved, Touched & Inspired,” to serve as a bridge between Japan and the world to forge connections between countries.

Register as a member to watch all content free of charge at en.jff.jpf.go.jp.