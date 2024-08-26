On the Move: Hawaii Dental Service

Swipe or click to see more

Hawaii Dental Service has welcomed two new members to its board of directors:

>> Joseph Cha, D.D.S., is a dentist and business owner of Big Island Dentistry in Hilo.

>> Jan Boivin is a senior vice president of human resources and organizational effectiveness of Hawaii Pacific Health.

Ulupono Initiative has announced the addition of Summer Begnaud as its and community specialist. She previously co-founded a boutique creative agency in Austin, Texas, where she worked with nonprofits, small businesses and women- and queer-owned businesses to launch and grow their brands. Most recently, she served as a digital media specialist for the City and County of Honolulu’s Office of Economic Revitalization.

