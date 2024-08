Scoreboard – August 26, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

TODAY

SOCCER

College: Lincoln (Calif.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 3 p.m.; men at 4:30 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

TUESDAY

SOCCER

College women: North Dakota State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: exhibition, Brock

(Ontario, Canada) vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

ILH girls: Varsity III, Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at La Pietra;

Hanalani at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.; Assets at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

LITTLE LEAGUE

12-U World Series

At Williamsport, Pa.

U.S. BRACKET: Great Lakes Region

(Hinsdale, Ill.); Metro Region (Staten Island, N.Y.); Mid-Atlantic Region (Newtown, Pa.); Midwest Region (Sioux Falls, S.D.);

Mountain Region (Henderson, Nev.);

New England Region (Salem, N.H.);

Northwest Region (Puyallup, Wash.); Southeast Region (Lake Mary, Fla.);

Southwest Region (Boerne, Texas);

West Region (Central East Maui, Wailuku).

INTERNATIONAL BRACKET:

Asia-Pacific Region (Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei); Australia Region (Sydney, New South Wales); Canada Region (Surrey, British Columbia); Caribbean Region (Santa Cruz, Aruba); Cuba Region (Santa Clara); Europe-Africa Region (Brno, Czech Republic); Japan Region (Tokyo); Latin America Region (Barquisimeto, Venezuela); Mexico Region (Matamoros); Puerto Rico Region (Guayama).

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Game 1 — Matamoros, Mexico 2, Santa

Cruz, Aruba 0

Game 2 — Central East Maui 3,

Salem, N.H. 1

Game 3 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei 8,

Surrey, British Columbia 0

Game 4 — Lake Mary, Fla. 2, Sioux Falls,

S.D. 1

Thursday, Aug. 15

Game 5 — Tokyo 11, Guayama, Puerto

Rico 0, 4 inn.

Game 6 — Henderson, Nev. 9, Staten

Island, N.Y. 1

Game 7 — Santa Clara, Cuba 4, Brno,

Czech Republic 1

Game 8 — Boerne, Texas 9, Newtown, Pa. 0

Friday, Aug. 16

Game 9 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 10,

Matamoros, Mexico 0, 4 inn.

Game 10 — Central East Maui 5,

Hinsdale, Ill. 0

Game 11 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei

11, Sydney, New South Wales 0, 5 inn.

Game 12 — Lake Mary, Fla. 6, Puyallup,

Wash. 1

Saturday, Aug. 17

Game 13 — Surrey, British Columbia 12,

Guayama, Puerto Rico 5

Game 14 — Staten Island, N.Y. 6, Sioux

Falls, S.D. 3

Game 15 — Santa Cruz, Aruba 8, Brno,

Czech Republic 3

Game 16 — Newtown, Pa. 5, Salem, N.H. 0

Sunday, Aug. 18

Game 17 — Staten Island, N.Y. 4, Hinsdale,

Ill. 0

Game 18 — Matamoros, Mexico 8, Surrey,

British Columbia 0

Game 19 — Newtown, Pa. 12, Puyallup,

Wash. 2, 4 inn.

Game 20 — Santa Cruz, Aruba 11,

Sydney, New South Wales 0, 4 inn. (game

completed Monday, Aug. 19).

Monday, Aug. 19

Game 21 — Tokyo 2, Barquisimeto,

Venezuela 1

Game 22 — Henderson, Nev. 3, Central

East Maui 2

Game 23 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei

10, Santa Clara, Cuba 2

Game 24 — Boerne, Texas 4, Lake Mary,

Fla. 1

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Game 25 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 2,

Santa Cruz, Aruba 1

Game 26 — Central East Maui 3,

Newtown, Pa. 1

Game 27 — Matamoros, Mexico 6, Santa

Clara, Cuba 4

Game 28 — Lake Mary, Fla. 6, Staten

Island, N.Y. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Game 29 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Tapei 3,

Tokyo 1

Game 30 — Boerne, Texas 5, Henderson,

Nev. 2

Game 31 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 11,

Matamoros, Mexico 3

Game 32 — Lake Mary, Fla. 4, Central

East Maui 3

Thursday

Game 33 — Barquisimeto, Venezuela 3,

Tokyo 2

Game 34 — Lake Mary, Fla. 6, Henderson,

Nev. 3

Saturday

International Championship

Game 35 — Taoyuan City, Chinese Tapei 4, Barquisimeto, Venezuela 1

United States Championship

Game 36 — Lake Mary, Fla. 10, Boerne, Texas 7

Sunday

Third Place

Game 37 — Venezuela 4, Boerne, Texas vs. Barquisimeto 3

Championship

Game 38 — Lake Mary, Fla. 2, Taoyuan City, Chinese Tapei 1, 8 inn.

MLB CALENDAR

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.

Sept. 29 — Regular season ends.

November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

Nov. TBA — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 4 p.m. EST.

Nov. 22 — Last day for teams to offer 2025 contracts to unsigned players on their

40-man rosters.

GOLF

HSGA KAUAI AMATEUR

At Wailua Golf Course

Friday–Sunday

Championship

1. Anson Cabello 73-64-73–210

2. Tyler Ogawa 72-72-69–213

3. Casey Watabu 74-71-70–215

4. Kolbe Irei 75-70-72–217

5. Dane Watanabe 68-71-79–218

Senior championship

1. Jonathan Ota 70-72-77–219

2. Mark Takahama 77-71-74–222

3. Michael Kawate 79-70-77–226

4. Glenn Ebesu 77-74-76–227

5. Greg Anderson 75-80-73–228

Women’s Gross

1. Alexa Takai 76-71–147

2. Madison Takai 72-79–151

3. Victoria Takai 76-78–154

T4. Jacey Kage 78-77–155

T4. Kameron Kwong 77-78–155

A-Flight

1. Desmond Enesa 78-82–160

2. Paul Pomroy 81-83–164

3. Sean O’Neill 83-87–170

4. Ben Ellsworth 88-85–173

5. Brady Beyers 88-87–175

Senior Net

1. Norbert Pfahler 68-78–146

2. Wayne Takabayashi 68-80–148

3. Kaleo Smith 74-75–149

4. Jeff Irvine 71-80–151

T5. Patrick Higa 77-77–154

T5. Eric Shibuya 78-76–154

Super senior men

1. Mitchell Ikeda 78-75–153

2. Melvin Ota 78-75–153

T3. Steve Crago 79-75–154

T3. Joe Mears 70-84–154

5. Dan Oconnell 80-79–159

Women’s net

1. Vivian Ahn 75-79–154

2. Christine Brown 82-74–156

3. Cheryl FOntes 77-80–157

4. Sunny Hur 80-80–160

T5. Juanita Lauti 81-82–163

T5. Stella Bumacod-Fujita 80-83–163

Team Hawaii boys championship

1. Chance Wilson 72-81-74–227

2. Casey Johansen 80-75-79–234

Team Hawaii girls gross

1. Alexa Takai 76-71–147

2. Jacey Kage 78-77–155