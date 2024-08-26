Sjarif Goldstein: How local players will fare in NFL draws my attention
TIM HEITMAN / USA TODAY
Punahou alum and rookie linebacker Marist Liufau might start for the Cowboys this season.
SAM GREENE / THE ENQUIRER / USA TODAY
Punahou alum Andrei Iosivas could make an impact as part of a potent Bengals receiving corps.
TOMMY GILLIGAN / USA TODAY
Former Warrior linebacker Jahlani Tavai could be in for another big year for the Patriots.
Sam Navarro / USA TODAY
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a former Saint Louis star, has the ability to lead the Dolphins deep into the playoffs.