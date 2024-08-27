Letter: DOE head dropped ball with school bus fiasco

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I was surprised and disappointed to hear our school chief mention on TV that he was shocked to learn that bus companies were short of drivers and had to suspend many bus routes.

As a leader, should he have not asked his staff to confirm with bus companies the status of their employees? To me, it should always be two fundamental questions to plan on replacement teachers and drivers for the next school year.

Four basic data points are needed each year: number of returning teachers; sufficient classrooms to accommodate all students; bus companies to cover each route; and sufficient number of school bus drivers. Based on this assessment, changes may have to be addressed based on survey results.

Current and future plans (short, mid- and long-term) must always be addressed to ensure our children can attend school safely.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

