Letter: More public awareness needed on CRB problem

Coconut rhinoceros beetles have taken out whole swaths of coconut trees in Waianae, while Waimanalo is under assault and grubs have been found in bagged garden soil. The island is facing a crisis as this pest moves to other trees on our streets and into our forests.

There should be much more public awareness about this menace, its status and expansion, and what the government, plant industries and public can do to prevent this from becoming a sad reality of Hawaii without trees.

Marvin Nogelmeier

Kalihi

