Letter: Vote for candidates who uphold common values

In the upcoming elections for our country and state we have important choices to make that will impact our future.

Let us choose candidates who reflect our common values: humility over hate; compassion over conflict; respect over revenge; fairness over fear; altruism over anger; hard work over complacency; inspiration over insults; and health over hopelessness. Let us choose people who will uplift our communities and have the interests of working families in mind instead of being beholden to big corporate investors.

And most of all, let’s choose those who will work to care for our children through increased funding for public education and health care, and those who work so hard to provide those services for our kids. The future is up to us.

Diane Peters

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter